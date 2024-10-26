How would you rate episode 4 of

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms ?

Mecha-Ude

Wow, this sure was a busy episode, with barely a moment to breathe between scenes. We jump from intense mech battles to unhinged high school comedy to creepy mind-control mechs to sudden deep lore drops and DID THEY JUST MURDER SOMEONE?Episode 4 is A Lot, but I think it gets away with the breakneck pace because the whole thing is so much fun. (Apart from the murder part. That was sad.)

I'm not sure if the writers are full-tilt hurtling through a longer script written for a show double the twelve-episode length of this series, but already Hikaru and his derized Mecha-Ude Alma are out on missions when even up to last episode the other Mecha-Ude users disparaged Hikaru as a “spare part.” I feel we've missed some connective tissue here. Maybe Hikaru's recent kick-ass fiery-eye transformation has earned some respect? What's up with that anyway?

We're introduced to a new Mecha-Ude , the frog-like Kerex, and he seems fun. Hopefully, he'll stick around- oh. The murderer I mentioned earlier is our new froggy pal, and he'll be sorely missed after the whole minute or so of screen time he appeared in. While Mecha-Ude is a bright, funny, cool action show, it seems that's all a front. Perhaps underneath the glossy, sparkly surface beats a dark heart of mechanical evil? We've already met antagonists who aren't above enslaving sentient beings, plus now we learn about effortlessly cool dual- Mecha-Ude -wielding Aki's tragic backstory. It seems she lost both her parents to the mysterious worm-like Mecha-Ude , which explains her obsession with its bearer over the past couple of episodes. Going by the after-credits scene, Aki isn't prepared for the truth…

I wonder if this seemingly early reveal of the worm-bearer is a sign that we'll continue to race through the plot, or whether it's a fake-out. At this point, I'm not sure what Mecha-Ude wants to do or say, but it seems to have an intricately constructed backstory, especially considering the dense lore dump that comprises the final third of the episode. The Mecha-Ude (Transformers) are mechanical life-forms from another dimension (Cybertron), who are desperate to recover the source of life “Ordela” (Allspark), and the amnesiac Alma (Optimus Prime) is the key. Hmmmm…

Despite all the overstuffed plot things, I still really enjoyed this episode, especially the super-daft school hijinks with the dementedly love-crazed Meru dragging a barely coherent Hikaru off to be a “romantic” prize in a (hallucinated by Meru) love battle between Aki and returning green-haired dude Jun. (Jun was last episode's antagonist, now… fellow student and reluctant ally?) Alma dragging Hikaru out of bed and partially undressing him, only for Aki to smash through the bedroom window was also hilarious.

Rating:

Mechanical musings:

• We've by now seen several different partnerships between humans and Mecha-Ude : Equal partnerships where both parties retain their autonomy; unequal partnerships where humans dominate and enslave their Mecha-Ude ; and a disturbing new version where Mecha-Ude forcibly derize to human beings and enslave their minds. I wonder what further variations might appear.

• What happens to the human side of a partnership when their Mecha-Ude dies? Do they need to be paired with a new Mecha-Ude ? Do they keep leaking Arbitrium? Are derized partners bound together for life, or can it be reversed? How exactly are Hikaru and Alma different, considering Alma is derized to his hoodie? (Does this also mean that Hikaru's hoodie is now essentially his superhero outfit?)

• Aki is now Foghorn Leghorn. Or Pepe le Pew. Or any other Looney Tunes character that's impossible to escape from because they keep popping up in new locations every time someone tries to run away from them. Poor Hikaru.

