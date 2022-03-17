How would you rate episode 24 of

Mushoku Tensei returns with an OVA episode, and if you've still got a Funimation subscription, you can actually watch it right now. You'd be forgiven for missing it since it was never announced on Funimation 's social media accounts. The extra frustrating thing is that while the rest of the show was added to Crunchyroll earlier this month, only Funimation has the OVA for now.

It feels like this episode is stuck in a weird limbo, not just in the real world but also in the context of Mushoku Tensei 's narrative. Set during episode 16, it shows what Eris was doing while Rudeus was occupied with family drama. Turns out she got involved in events far larger than herself without even being aware of it. The introduction of Cliff—a character who obviously seems important within the world's political dimension—gives off the clear impression that this episode is setup for big plot developments down the line. While I've never cared much for the debate around what constitutes "filler," it's a bit puzzling to see this story relegated to an unaired OVA when it's arguably more directly plot relevant than, for instance, the Roxy-centric episode 18.

All of this is to say that you definitely shouldn't skip this episode. For one thing, it adapts a story from the original light novels, and for another, it's an excellent episode of an excellent show in general. The focus on Eris gives a fresh perspective on the setting because it's obvious that she doesn't give a toss about what others think. At the same time, there's never anything malicious about her worldview, and the animation staff does a laudable job as usual expressing her guilelessness through her adorable expressions and body language. The contrast between her girlish and wild sides is the highlight here; although this is far from the first time Eris has been a badass, she does come across as rawer somehow when not filtered through Rudeus's perspective.

Rudeus's presence nevertheless still underscores this episode. As a precocious child mage, Cliff serves as an amusing foil that answers the question: "What would Rudeus be like if he acted full of himself?" The dynamic between him and Eris is cute, with her being exasperated with his cockiness yet still surprisingly patient with him considering her past actions, but her fundamental neutrality towards his existence is evident in just how quickly she forgets about him when she rejoins her party. Eris also talks a lot about Rudeus in this episode with a certain puppy dog-like adoration. Poor Cliff never stood a chance.

The reveal that Cliff's tutors were behind an assassination attempt is what really gives the kid a sense of pathos, though. It might have been Eris's indifference that made Cliff truly aware for the first time that he's not as great as he thinks he is, but his attempt to hide his face in the forest makes it clear that on some level, he always did understand that his life never really belonged to him. In that light, it's easy to interpret his actions as overcompensating. For a character with such little screen time, it's impressive how nuanced and human he was. It's always remarkable to me how much ground this anime can cover with the synergy in its animation and script.

