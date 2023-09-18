How would you rate episode 11 of

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II (TV 3) ?

Sometimes, a good friend will give you the kick in the butt you need. ©RifuJinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

Throughout this season, one question has been looming over the story: Why won't Sylphy just come out and tell Rudeus who she is? On the surface, it looks to be a matter of shyness. The teenage, jitttery nerve that one builds up to ask out your first crush. While that's no doubt a part of the equation, it's just the tip of the iceberg.

From the start, Sylphy was insanely dependent on her one and only friend—which is part of the reason Rudeus was sent to be Eris' tutor in the first place—and the idea of being with him again that kept her going in his absence. In a very real way, he is and always has been the center of her world—even if her relationship with Princess Ariel has also become an important part of it.

While Sylphy reasoned that she couldn't deal with it if he didn't remember her for not revealing her true identity, even after months, is a bit off the mark. Rudy has alluded to Sylphy before in his conversations with Fitz—he clearly remembers his childhood friend. But what she wants isn't simply to be remembered; what she wants is a show of importance.

Despite the years since their last meeting as children, Sylphy recognized Rudeus instantly. As she knows with her male appearance, masked face, and now-white hair that she looks quite different physically, that doesn't change how she feels emotionally. Simply put, she figured out who he was, so she wants him to do the same for her—in that way, he shows show that he still holds a place for her in his heart.

Luckily, Ariel can see the true meaning behind Sylphy's words when they discuss the situation. She decides the best way to coerce Rudeus to initiate to recreate a core memory from when the pair were kids. But more than that, she does everything she can to force Sylphy to go through with the plan—saying that if Sylphy can't make the most of this chance and tell Rudeus her feelings, she'll ban Sylphy from ever interacting with him again. Now, it's almost certain Ariel isn't serious. However, after months of angst, Sylphy still takes every opportunity to shy away from the moment of truth. She needs a kick in the butt and no possibility of escape to make that final leap and do what must be done.

The plan works out in the end, thanks to Rudeus' obliviousness than any cleverness in the plan itself. Sylphy gets the moment she's been waiting for, and Rudeus gets one of his first friends back. It's honestly the best moment of the season so far. Both have been through so much after their parting—with their emotional hang-ups keeping them apart even after their physical reunion. They now have a chance to get what both of them need to heal and start moving forward once more.

Random Thoughts:

• I love Ariel and Luke's reaction to Sylphy's treasured memory of being stripped by Rudeus: They see it as a strange event to be romanticizing from the outside looking in but do nothing to belittle the memory because it's important to her.

• That lunchroom scene is so weird—the one where no one is moving except for Sylphy. I can't figure out if it's an artistic choice (i.e., a piece of visual storytelling showing that everyone else is so unimportant to Sylphy at the moment that they might as well be statues) or if it's a production issue (i.e., they didn't have the time/money to animate all the other students as planned).

• I think we have one of those moments where the script and animation don't match in this episode. The dialogue in the climactic scene is written as if Sylphy is naked except for her mask (when she's still clearly wearing her underclothes). While this is understandable (you know, given that they are still minors and this is airing on TV), the creators probably should have tweaked the dialogue to match.

• I do not doubt that, when switching fully back to Rudeus' POV next episode, we'll learn that his ED is, if not cured, then well on its way there as they hold each other in the cave.

