How would you rate episode 6 of

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III (TV 5) ?

© 理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

In my first review for this season, I made a point of stating thatisn't the story of Rudeus becoming a hero—or even a better person. Rather, it's the story of Rudeus finding personal happiness. However, this does not mean that Rudeus never does heroic things or never grows as a person. In fact, as we see in this episode, part of his path to happiness is becoming better than he was.

Rudeus has long been attempting to escape the mindset of his first life—the experiences and personal choices that turned him into the socially isolated degenerate he was. But such a massive change is not as simple as flipping a switch. In fact, it's taken him an entire second lifetime to get to where he is now—and he still has a literal shrine with a pair of his wife's panties from a decade ago and his other wife's blood from losing her virginity.

And speaking of the shrine, it's important to note that Rudeus knows it's wrong to have it—or Aisha wouldn't have been able to blackmail him with it last episode. He knows even his wives would see it as perverted or even downright disgusting. It could end his marriages. Yet, even after Aisha discovers it, he doesn't do away with it. He can't give it up. In a very real way, this episode is about Rudeus realizing why this is—what the shrine truly represents that he couldn't put into words before.

In this episode, Rudeus comes to understand that there is one thing required for him to fall in love with someone truly: they have to have “saved him” after an emotional tragedy. For Roxy, it was giving him the confidence to leave his shut-in life behind him—to experience the world in a way he failed to do in his first life—not to mention being there for him after Paul's death. For Sylphie, it was curing him of his impotence—giving part of herself to give him the security he would need to open up his heart and be vulnerable again.

Rudeus is able to realize this about himself after being forced to revisit his rebound relationship with Sara (and its disastrous ending) now that a few years have passed. He can admit in hindsight that, while he was attracted to Sara, he never really loved her. He was just looking for some way to move on from Eris. While it was never anything intentional, he can now see it as a scummy deed and truly wants to apologize for it.

Even Sara herself can see Rudeus' growth as a person for what it is. He can look back, reflect on his actions and emotions, and understand why things unfolded as they did. And because of this, he can now make new, better choices that would have otherwise been impossible.

And here at the end of this episode, he makes his first one. While it's his instinct to promise that he will never fall for a woman besides Sylphie and Roxy (a promise he already broke to Sylphie once), he realizes that there is still a woman out there who holds the same place in his heart as his two wives: Eris. Rather than lie to himself and both of them, he admits it. And through telling the truth, he gains acceptance—because now knowing the qualities needed for him to love someone, the two can see that any other woman would have had to save him emotionally when they were not able to. That doesn't mean they are giving him carte blanche to sleep with anyone he wants, but they are willing to meet any woman who has won his heart and potentially allow the relationship.

And as for Eris, well, she's taken some solid steps toward her goal, having mastered the balance she found back in episode 2. I have a feeling it won't be too long now until she re-enters the story proper.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.