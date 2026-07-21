© 理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅲ」製作委員会

The first two episodes of this season are a midquel of sorts. Much like how episode 0 of the second season focused on what Sylphie had been doing since she was separated from Rudeus, these two episodes are all about what Eris has been up to since she left Rudeus' side.

If you want a more in depth breakdown of these two episodes, check out the preview guide entries I wrote about them but, in general, this side-story is the tale of how Eris gains intense focus, strength, and tenacity through her feelings of fear (of Orsted) and inadequacy (towards Rudeus). She is a wild dog, putting all she has into chasing an impossible goal: defeating the most powerful swordsman in the world—the one who nearly tore her beloved away from her.

However, this relentless drive is also a double-edged sword. She must learn to keep her focus and also control it—hone it to a point aimed only at her enemy's throat and not the world around her. That is her arc in these first two episodes—and it is told fantastically well.

Now as for episodes 3 and 4, I hope you'll forgive me if I climb up on my soapbox for a bit—I promise it all ties together.

Far too many misunderstand what Mushoku Tensei is and what it is trying to be. It's not the story of a reincarnated person from our world becoming a hero; it's not even the story of Rudeus becoming a better person. While Rudeus does do heroic things from time to time and his personality has improved vastly compared to the social isolation of his first life, that's incidental more than anything else. Mushoku Tensei is, at its core, the tale of a deeply flawed man finding happiness.

To be clear, we aren't meant to look up to or idolize Rudeus. He is a pervert who has lusted after the underage, obsesses over the misogynistic ideals of female purity, has no issues with child slavery, and has even kidnapped and (accidentally) tortured people. He is also a stalwart friend, a dutiful son, and a loving husband. He helps those in need when able—asking at most a fair compensation for his efforts, and sometimes, nothing at all.

It's okay to hate Rudeus—to be completely disgusted by him. His flaws and charms are laid bare for all to see. The point is not to champion Rudeus or even necessarily root for him. All we are meant to do is understand him in all his complexity. He is captivating as a character because he is so mired in inherent contradictions.

And at the center of all this is the implied moral of Mushoku Tensei : If someone as objectively flawed as Rudeus can attain happiness, maybe someone as imperfect as you or I can too. It's that kind of wish-fulfillment fantasy at the end of the day.

Episodes 3 and 4 are the way of reaffirming this as the show's core theme. Rudeus has attained all he set out to way back in season 1. He has gathered his scattered family from across the world and found love not once but twice. Yes, all this came at a dire cost, but now, there is only one goal: to live happily.

For Rudeus, this means two things: treasuring both of his wives in their complicated poly relationship and protecting his greater family from harm. Of course, this is harder than it might seem—and on both fronts to boot. Both Roxy and Sylphie feel uneasy in their relationship with Rudeus. Both fear that, if Rudeus were to choose only one wife, it wouldn't be them.

On the other side of things, Rudeus has lost so much—his father, his mother's mind, his hand, and even his first love—he fears losing anything more. He is bound and determined to become so powerful he won't lose anyone or anything he treasures ever again. Of course, the fact of the matter is, this is a fool's errand—and even attempting to gain such strength risks missing out on the hard-fought happiness he has already gained. And luckily, part of him realizes this as he can give up on his immediate research and spend time with those he loves—even if only for a single night.

Episode 1 Rating:

Episode 2 Rating:

Episode 3 Rating:

Episode 4 Rating:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.