I am the one who knocks. ©Naoki Yamakawa, Masashi Asaki, Kodansha/“MY HOME HERO” Animation Committee

I have mixed feelings about this episode. It completely does away with the best aspect of the series so far: the husband/wife pair teaming up to cover up a murder and save themselves from violent yakuza retribution. This has really been what has set this series apart as a story. Two truly average parents against the world—and only surviving because both of them are working together—is something I've not seen before. Tetsuo going lone wolf all of a sudden seems like the stupidest possible choice, not only because his wife needs to know what lies to tell and secrets to keep, but because he would be dead already without her intervention.

While the events of the episode prove shutting her out to be the correct choice—his phone is bugged and the yakuza are constantly listening in—this seems like a plot contrivance more than anything else. If he knew he was bugged and did it for that reason it would be one thing, but since we hear his thoughts, we know that's not his rationale. He just wanted to protect his family in his own selfish way and the action was justified after the fact. Basically, it feels like the author didn't want Kasen to be around for the events of this episode, yet didn't want Tetsuo to seem like an idiot either and so made up this convenient situation.

On the positive side of things, this episode does a good job of showing just why Tetsuo is so dangerous. He is clearly out of his element—and he uses this as a weapon. He's just a bumbling guy, unable to keep up with modern trends and technology. He's no threat to anyone, except maybe himself. It's hard not to feel sorry for him after even just a few minutes. Hibiki literally tells him a secret that could get her killed after one conversation—and he immediately starts working out the best way to use that information for himself.

However, there are a few times that he shows himself to be too smart for his own good. Using the hat to hide his head injury is a little too proactive for his bumbling idiot persona. And the fact that it doesn't suit him at all makes it the perfect disguise. (The original author has to be a fan of Breaking Bad. I mean, just look at that hat!) People will remember the hat and not the face—any detective story lover would know this trick. This, as well as him figuring out the plan to force him to carry the bugged cell phone with him at all times in front of Majima, pretty much gives him away.

The question is, will saving Majima's life convince the low-rung yakuza to stay quiet and help him cover up the crime? Or is this gang deal gone wrong actually all a trap laid by Majima to build a fake bond between the two and get Tetsuo to admit to the murder? We'll just have to see as things continue to unfold next week.

Random Thoughts:

• I have no doubt that Kasen knows something is still going on. She has proved to be so ridiculously observant that she must have guessed he was being blackmailed in some way the moment she saw him.

• I wonder who Nobuto's partner for the robbery was? I mean, who besides Nobuto would have the balls to double-cross his dad?

• I like how Tetsuo is slowly becoming Matori—able to put on any persona needed at the drop of a hat. I have no doubt this story ends with the two loving fathers staring each other down and realizing they are the same.

My Home Hero is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.