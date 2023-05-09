How would you rate episode 6 of

There's an old saying: “No plan survives contact with the enemy.” After all, no matter how much you plan and how many eventualities you think up, people rarely react as you'd hoped, and there is always something you haven't thought of, ready to bite you in the butt.

Luckily, this is something that Tetsuo understands. Sure, it would be nice if the video evidence Kasen faked convinced everyone that Nobuto was alive, but it would be foolish to bet everything on that. Instead of wasting time thinking how they could discover it was a fake, he instead spent his time thinking about what the existence of a fake would imply—and how to use that to protect himself and his family.

The question now is: who would falsify evidence that Nobuto was alive? Of course, the killer is at the top of that list. But what about the disgraced mid-level yakuza who was tasked with finding the murderer yet hasn't been able to? His career (if not his life) is on the line, and Nobuto being alive would clear him of any wrongdoing.

Majima almost certainly realizes this from the moment he hears about the video. After all, he's convinced Tetsuo is the killer (even if he reached this conclusion the wrong way). However, there is just one major issue: a lack of proof. As much as Majima says that, as a yakuza, he needs no proof—this is not the case. The level of evidence he needs to present is likely higher than any court's. After all, he doesn't need to convince 12 jurors that Tetsuo did the crime; he needs to convince both his boss and Nobuto's father.

The reason why this is so difficult is because of Tetsuo himself. The idea of him taking down a 20-something man who is no stranger to fights and covering it up so well that the yakuza can't find any proof is laughable. Worse still (for Majima, anyway) is that Tetsuo is just so darn nice—all the low-level yakuza like him. He's genuinely interested in their work and is almost like a fanboy meeting his idol. It makes them feel special in their normally thankless jobs. Better still, they feel that they can take him at face value since they have blackmail material on him. In a world where rival gangs, the police, and even your bosses are a threat, the harmless man is king.

This is why Majima is constantly trying to get Tetsuo to confess. Only a recording of Tetsuo saying it uncoerced with his lips will convince the higher-ups that this average man committed murder. If he can't get that, he needs to find some sort of physical evidence, like a piece of Nobuto's body or something similar. This is why he goes to Tetsuo's house. Of course, he never considered that Kasen is Tetsuo's accomplice.

Kasen is the true star of this episode. Here, we see her acting without Tetsuo's direct guidance to get him out of a dire situation. She doesn't break character even for a moment—acting like she is just finding out who Majima is and that he is responsible for the break-in at her home. But more than that, we get to see just how cold-blooded she is. Rather than spiking just Majima's drink, she spikes Tetsuo's as well—giving them plausible deniability at the cost of her husband's suffering.

All in all, this episode ties up loose ends and sets up Tetsuo's next plan for escaping death by Yakuza hands. It also manages to get some humor out of the normally high-tension plot with the whole laxative situation while putting in some great character beats for everyone involved. Even though it doesn't quite reach the heights of last week's episode, it's still a perfectly-good 22 minutes of anime.

Random Thoughts:

• Welp, taking a dump on Nobuto's decomposed remains is a good way to make sure no one goes digging through them again.

• Awww. Kasen read Tetsuo's book. She really is a great wife.

• I love how Kasen reacts to the blackmail material—rightly knowing that showing it to the police would be far more trouble to the yakuza than to Tetsuo.

• While Reika is a bit of a wild card, she knows nothing and could actually be a much-needed alibi and character witness.

