Episode 11 of My Isekai Life manages to up the ante without varying up the formula too much. At this point, all of the fights in this series (at least the major ones) boil down to roughly the same basic elements: Yuji throws open a bunch of blue folders, the slimes leap into position, and he channels spells through the slimes. Every now and then he'll make a comment about MP drain or throw up a shield, but otherwise it's lather, rinse, repeat through every villain the show throws at him.

This fight follows largely the same format but manages to keep things engaging regardless. For starters, the animation looks terrific here, treating us to lots of fluid motion and a high level of detail for the majority of the runtime. It also helps that the villain has just enough visual distinction to be interesting. His demon form has strong solid lines running across his body (these always make me think of characters in .hack but I'm sure they appeared before that series) and his human form serves as a good evil mirror of Yuji.

Secondly, despite using largely the same tactics as the previous fights, this time the outcome is different. Yuji does the usual tricks and they… don't work. At all. Slime jump and fireball fails. Slime jump times ten and fireball times ten fails. Surprise slime jump from behind with fireball from behind fails. All the usual gg no re thx quick exploits he has used to knock out other foes basically do nothing in this fight. There's a real sense of tension here, since Yuji seldom had to go outside this box of tricks to win a fight. It all has me genuinely excited to see what happens in episode 12.

Plus we get slimes in adorable bejeweled headsets, what's not to love?

