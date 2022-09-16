How would you rate episode 12 of

My Isekai Life ?

And thus, My Isekai Life season one draws to a close. The twelfth episode may not have given us many twists or turns in its conclusion, but it earned all the tried and true notes that it hit.

This was very much a “the power of friendship” style of resolution. All of the villagers, fellow adventurers, and monster friends that Yuji aided across the season come to his aid to help defeat the grand evil. The final stroke against the villain additionally had Yuji taking a self-sacrificial approach in trying to mitigate the potential damage that could be caused on others. None of this is terribly original in the grand scheme of things, but not everything has to be. As long as there is a worthwhile establishment period while putting together the usual elements, then it can work - and here it definitely works.

There's plenty to enjoy throughout the runtime. The decisive battle has more than a few great cuts to make the action exciting. The celebration scenes with the people Yuji has helped are fun to watch. Most importantly, the tiger that Yuji slays is quite obviously modeled on the great sabrecat - and any nods to Dragon Quest score easy points with me.

Not to mention there's a preview of more drama to come in future seasons. What with the continued threat of the cultists and Yuji's growing recognition across the land, there's clearly room for more adventures. I for one am more than happy to see the series continue. It may not always shock and amaze but it delivers solid fantasy romps with adorable slimes in fun hats. I can't fault My Isekai Life for giving me the things that I like. I look forward to seeing what the next season has in store, not least of which being what other Dragon Quest references we get to see.

Rating:

My Isekai Life is currently streaming on HIDIVE.