My Pancreas Broke, But My Life Got Better Manga Review

Nagata Kabi's work isn't for everyone. I made the mistake of lending an earlier volume of her work to my younger sister (a driven, ambitious, organized, type-A personality, an engineer who self-admittedly lacks empathy). She hated it, accusing Kabi of trivializing life's struggles, being immature with arrested development, and painfully self-obsessed. I can't say I completely disagree with her assessment. However, my views on Kabi's sometimes difficult work are a little more nuanced.

With confessional autobiographical stories like this, it's almost impossible to separate the author from the product, so that any criticism can feel like an attack on the authors themselves. I do want to avoid that – however, publishing and selling life experiences isn't free of criticism.

This is the latest volume in a series that began back in 2016 with the breakout hit My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness , Kabi's memoir of her struggles with loneliness as a mentally ill queer woman in her twenties. In it, she attempts (unsuccessfully) to deal with her sexual inexperience and desire for human contact by contracting the services of several women at a female-only escort agency. Kabi followed up her unexpected success with the two-volume My Solo Exchange Diary , then My Alcoholic Escape from Reality , My Wandering Warrior Existence , and the recent, short, ebook-only My Wandering Warrior Eating Disorder .

As in all of her work, Kabi's art is extremely simple, her characters exaggerated caricatures (apparently, she struggles to make her art any more detailed than it is), but it communicates her psychological distress well. Her use of colored screen tones (depending on the volume, sometimes pink, sometimes orange) gives her work an interesting and unusual appearance. Her linework and coloring in this volume are even messier than usual, perhaps a reflection of her physical state when producing it.

Kabi is the only child produced by her parents' at-times fraught arranged marriage, and her world has always seemed incredibly small – focused entirely around her internal mental struggles, her strained relationship with her parents, her centenarian grandmother, and a handful of friends. This narrow focus sometimes feels hopelessly constricted, like she should get out and see some of the world, walk some steps in others' shoes.

Unfortunately, Kabi struggles not only to function in modern society but also to comprehend her feelings and those of others. Although she describes the diagnosis and medical treatment for anxiety, depression, ADHD, eating disorders, alcoholism, and subsequent pancreatitis, I can't help but wonder if she is also even further neurodivergent and is perhaps somewhere on the autistic spectrum. Kabi's obvious emotional immaturity and repetitive self-sabotage would be understandable in a young person in her late teens or early twenties, but My Pancreas Broke finds her as a woman of 33 years making the same mistakes and the same very poor decisions. It's frustrating for me as a reader; I can't imagine what it's like to be her long-suffering and out-of-their-depth parents.

Part of my frustration comes from my professional background. I'm a working medical doctor with wide experience in multiple fields of medicine, including child development and psychiatry. I'm also a father to three children, all with varying degrees of neurodivergence/ADHD/autism. I have plenty of patients on my books with stories similar to Kabi's, many of whom I'm still actively trying to help. I'm not sure if Kabi uses her manga as some kind of therapy, but I'm not convinced it's working for her. Sure, it provides her with an income, but I worry about the psychological cost. She already records how much she worries her manga impacts her mother (the first couple of volumes made her cry).

In My Pancreas Broke , Kabi is readmitted to the hospital following a severe flare-up of pancreatitis caused by her drinking a liter of Shochu daily (25-35% alcohol per volume). Her previous memoir, My Alcoholic Escape from Reality , depicts in painful detail her first experience of this and her attempts to maintain sobriety afterward. This latest volume's first 75 pages or so is mostly a recap of that and other volumes. It's like she's learned nothing from her previous experiences, and even when her family and medical staff do their best to help her, she insists on running away from the hospital. Every time she did this, I wanted to scream. At one point, her doctor advises her to hang around for half an hour to join a group to meet other people suffering from alcoholism-induced disease. "Great!" I thought, "That's exactly what Kabi needs to get her out of her spiraling, self-destructive thoughts." But she ran away, and my hope was dashed.

What's especially frustrating is that Kabi knows what she needs to do to get better, but lacks the courage or conviction to do it. That's not a mental disorder. She doesn't seem to want help, and I worry that she'll continue to write depressingly frustrating memoirs full of one-step-forwards-two-steps-back lack of progress until she inevitably dies from self-inflicted damage. I feel bad for her, but I'm not sure I can take much more of her self-defeating, self-mutilating, self-destructive, self-sabotage. She reminds me of No Longer Human 's Oba Yozo, and any student of Japanese literature should know how that worked out for both author and character.

There are always glimmers of hope for the future; however, Kabi manages to achieve sobriety once again, and I hope she maintains it this time. She's an entertaining narrator and often startlingly insightful. Once she finally comprehends something that seems obvious or second nature to the rest of us, the breakdown of her cognitive process is always fascinating. I'm not sure where she is headed on her rocky journey of poor mental and physical health, but I wish Kabi the best and hope that one day, she can learn to accept the professional help she so desperately needs.