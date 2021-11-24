How would you rate episode 7 of

Today's episode once again primarily keeps us out of the office setting, though I found the way this episode juggled its growing cast of characters to be better compared to some of the things we had before. Based on the first couple of minutes, I could've sworn that this episode would primarily focus on Futaba's best friend Natsumi, and while she is a focus, she's not the primary one. Little did I know that this episode would instead be about characters relating and forging connections with each other through potentially unorthodox setups, which feels appropriate. In all honesty, even above the romantic aspects of the series, this seems to be the heart of what this show is about and I found myself walking away from this episode more than satisfied.

This episode isn't just about how Futaba and her friend came to first meet – it's also about that idea of doing things for you rather than for others. Are you working hard in life because you genuinely enjoy the act of doing that thing or because of the results that thing gives you? It's a fine line, especially when it comes to the more competitive nature of sports or our jobs. It's not just something that young kids go through, it's also something that adults have to keep reminding themselves about and I am no different. Am I writing about this show out of obligation or because I genuinely just like doing it? I hope it's the latter rather than the former, but it can be easy to forget sometimes. You also don't have to come across people that share those same passions and outlooks in order to be considered close with them. Rather, sometimes all you need to do is just surround yourself with people that are willing to help facilitate those desires to just do the things that you love.

Futaba doesn't like to run and Natsumi doesn't like to draw, but they see how much stuff like that means to each other and it makes them happy to see the other happy doing them. Everything just flowed very organically and while I didn't necessarily walk away from this episode with a lot of laughs (although that drunk bit at the end was pretty good), I did feel a sense of satisfaction and comfort instead, which I think is more important at the end of the day.

