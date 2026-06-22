How would you rate episode 12 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

© WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

The moral of this episode is that any problem, no matter how psychologically scarring, can be solved by taking a couple of mental health days to hang out with a cool lesbian polyclue. Following episode eleven's visually striking and deeply uncomfortable exploration of Ame/OMGKawaiiAngel's mental anguish at the loss of her number one streamer title, I was curious how the show was going to have her recover from a crash out of a lifetime in the making. Episode twelve, while less visually affecting than the previous episode, is perhaps the most heartwarming of the show so far and features Ame/KAngel getting back on her feet thanks to the open-minded support and radical acceptance of her peers.

Opening with Lolipop and Kache kicking down the door of Ame/KAngel's apartment and literally cutting her out of her depressive cocoon, this episode follows the streamer's social media and psychological detox. Together with the other members of Karamazov, Ame/KAngel has a spy day and bonds with Michica over their shared history of prescription drug abuse and helps Nechika process the untimely passing of her complicated father. Following a left-field Initial D parody, the girls go out for ramen and then Ame/KAngel has a Pop Team Epic and/or Opanchu Usagi inspired dream sequence where she remembers that she got into streaming to help people suffering in their daily lives, like she was when she was a child. Re-centered while still being aware of how she's too far gone to fit neatly into mainstream society, Ame/KAngel flies off into the night and hosts a comeback concert to great acclaim. The final shot is of an older Kache at a church apparently founded by Ame/KAngel, with the series' finale promising to reveal what these characters do with the rest of their lives.

While less explosive than past episodes, this episode's acknowledgment that trauma is not a thing that can be cured, but instead processed and confronted in healthier ways, feels really mature and true to life. Needy Girl Overdose was never going to end with Ame/KAngel suddenly getting better, but her tapering down of her most destructive impulses while admitting that she still needs a lot of external validation feels like a big step forward. I know a lot of people who are in this kind of middle stage of their own personal journeys, and it feels appropriate that a how as blunt and painfully honest as Needy Girl Overdose would more or less end Ame/KAngel's journey with this big first step to becoming healthier.

More than anything, Needy Girl Overdose is a story about broken people trying their best to make the most of their lives and serves as a reminder that kindness and community will help even the deepest wounds begin to heal.

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Lucas DeRuyter is not a streamer nor a girl, and in fact has a contentious relationship with many of those who identify as the former. He does, however, tend to overdose on entertainment and culture writing, with some of the best pieces in his body of work noted in his portfolio! While he probably could be forced to appear on a stream or podcast if the right person asked, you can regularly find his anime-related thoughts and opinions expressed in ANN's This Week in Anime column.

Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.