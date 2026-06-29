How would you rate episode 13 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

© WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

Can I even be mad at a show for wrapping up a little too cleanly if it acknowledges that it put a tidy bow on its narrative and characters?, one of the most surreal and brutally honest anime I've seen in a while, has reached its conclusion, and…it was a pretty chill time. Dedicating time to each of the main cast, we see them moving onto different stages of their life as they age out of the streaming profession. While a bit anti-climactic, I appreciate this epilogue and the quiet confirmation that all of these characters get to just live their lives after doing the internal work to find their path to happiness.

Opening with a blunt and depressing look at what the lives of each leading character would be like if they hadn't been touched by OMGKawaiiAngel, the episodes jump to an extension of the story we have seen play out, where these characters did affect each other's lives. Following a left-field Michael Moore reference, we see Lollipop thriving as a fashion designer, Michica succeeding as a model and educator on teenage suicidal ideation, Nechika and Ame are off doing their own thing and seemingly more comfortable in their lives than ever, and Kache marries that nice young man from the ramen stand we met in the previous episode! This is the most “normal” and directly presented episode of Needy Girl Overdose and, while I think some people will be upset that there wasn't a more provocative ending, this feels the best for these characters.

So much of Needy Girl Overdose focused on characters who professed about how they didn't fit into society and how digital spaces and culture became both a form of escapism and a constructive means for them to channel their anger and disappointment. While I wish there was a bit more commentary on how being an internet personality is, even in the best of cases, a stopgap gig until people can find something more sustainable, I can't help but have a fondness for this ending. All of these characters felt like they couldn't live an ordinary life because they were too isolated from society or otherwise wronged by it, created their own community to build themselves up and support each other, and then get to have quietly fulfilling lives without having to compromise on their identities or values!

The ending of Needy Girl Overdose is the goal for everyone trying to live their best life, and all of the leads in Needy Girl Overdose are #goals! They were never going to change the world or fix internet culture with some kind of spectacle, but they were able to change themselves thanks to each other. If there's a singular message to take away from Needy Girl Overdose , it's that community — real, actual community — is the remedy to so much of the isolation and disenfranchisement built into society today, and this finale is an idyllic encapsulation of the personal prosperity that a loving community can bring.

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Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.