How would you rate episode 8 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

© WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

Needy Girl Overdose

Oh, things are HAPPENING inand I am HERE FOR IT! Despite my enduring praise for the series, the anime's penchant for putting character studies over its plot means that not a ton actually happens in a given episode, even as we gain a better understanding of the relatable and flawed characters that make up its cast. Now that we know that Kache is just starting to take ownership over her own life, that Lollipop genuinely believes that streamers can change the world, that Michica feels deeply alienated from the world around her, Nechika has a support system that allows her to raise other people, and that OMGKawaiiAngel is genuinely mentally unwell; the “plot” ofcan finally start progressing and I'm so excited to see where these conflicts lead!

Opening with Ame-chan conflating external validation with sexual gratification (do not do this, this is SUPER not good for you), much of the episode focuses on Karamazov planning on launching their next effort to dethrone KAngel from her position as Stream Queen. Things immediately go off the rails, though, with Lollipop in her civilian clothes meeting with Ame and realizing there's likely something deeply wrong with the girl when Ame shows Lollipop a picture of P-chan, the romantic partner that's been keeping her grounded for much of the series, which is deliberately not shown to the audience.

Things begin to fall apart within Karamazov, too, when, in a sequence brilliantly animated as though it's a Western cartoon, Michica tells Lollipop and Nechika about a dream she thought was interesting, only for her cohort to laugh at it. Even this minor offense is enough to trigger the girl's rejection sensitivity and send her into a violent spiral, lashing out at Kache along the way. This leaves Lollipop to promote their upcoming event by herself, which leaves her both emotionally exhausted and less confident than ever in her group's ability to challenge OMGKawaiiAngel.

With how well Needy Girl Overdose has explored the highs and lows of digital content creation as both an industry and career path — and with how many red flags Karamazov has been throwing up with their professional partnership becoming explicitly familiar and sexual — I've been afraid that this group would crash and burn before the show is through and this feels like it might be the beginning of the end! Grounding so much of this episode in the works of Kenji Miyazawa , a Japanese author whose writing only became popular after his death, further creates the sense that this group of lovable misfits will only get so far while they're together.

While the plot has been deliberately slow so that each woman's identity can be imparted onto the viewer, now that I'm thoroughly invested in each character in Needy Girl Overdose , I cannot wait to see where things go from here. Not only is this show great at capturing the large-scale energy and nuances of today's digital media culture, but it also expertly captures the people and relationships entangled within it. On top of being a good show with top-class visuals, editing, and creative expression, with each passing episode Needy Girl Overdose feels like it's becoming a growingly important examination of today's cultural climate, and I only find myself liking it more and more.

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Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.