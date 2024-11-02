How would you rate episode 5 of

Another week comes and goes with another woman dragging Hiro further into fishing hell. This time, it's Kozue's turn to grab Hiro's hand, and she guides him through the surprisingly expensive world of sporting goods retail. Negative Positive Angler has settled into a comfortable rhythm at this point, so there aren't too many surprises in this episode—although I'd say there's at least one big one. Regardless, a good character drama doesn't need surprises to impress, and the writing continues to navigate the waters of the human experience with a refreshing breeziness.

As the current focal character, Kozue measures up well. She's a familiar archetype: one of those people who exude niceness in a wholly genuine way, and who can make friends with almost anybody. In other words, she's the polar opposite of the flighty and morose Hiro. And, being the brilliant social savant that he is, Hiro naturally interprets her kindness as flirtation. He spends the first part of this episode under the impression that she's coming onto him, and the anime does some deft maneuvering with this believable misunderstanding. Hiro isn't out of line feeling those butterflies, but the narrative also shows the audience how he is responsible for his delusion. The best example is how he reacts to Kozue's earnest educational tidbits about the gear and their expenses. She's being helpful, but Hiro sees this as an opportunity to “be a man,” i.e. throw his entire paycheck at a hobby he's barely scratched the surface of.

I like Takaaki as both the figurative and literal avatar of Hiro's conscience. If we interpret the story at face value, Takaaki is the nicest guy in the universe; he pays off a complete stranger's debts and lets him move into his apartment. However, NegaPosi Angler is telling a tale of second chances, and Takaaki symbolizes a good side of humanity that Hiro had blinded himself to when we first met him. However, “good” doesn't mean “wishy-washy,” and Takaaki, both real and imagined, has to be firm with Hiro in order to break his self-destructive habits. Blowing your paycheck on fishing gear is marginally more responsible than feeding it into a pachinko machine—at least one enables you to feed yourself with tasty fish—but it's not exactly functioning adult behavior. Hiro still has quite a bit of rehabilitation to go.

Rehabilitation and healing are rarely straight lines, either. Returning to fishing as metaphor, it's not as simple as casting your line, reeling in a big bass, and repeating. It requires luck and persistence, and everyone goes about it in different ways for different reasons. Kozue, for instance, admits to Hiro that she finds fishing largely repulsive. The episode engages with this through an unflinching demonstration of how gross baiting your hook can be, which Kozue has mastered the art of disassociation in order to perform. It's a funny scene, but it's poignant too. Life is full of nasty and uncomfortable stuff, but we navigate those parts because the good moments are worth it. It can be the thrill of a big catch. It can be the comfort of a consistent hobby. Or it can be the serenity of spending time with your wife.

That's right, Kozue has a crush on Hana! It's nice how casually NegaPosi Angler brings this up—so casually it blows past Hiro. After all, he did spend a good chunk of the episode thinking she was coming onto him, but her language and behavior around Hana are unquestionably sapphic. Hana doesn't seem to reciprocate (although they are definitely close friends), so it's too early to say whether this will be fuel for drama down the road or just a light sprinkling of yuri. Either way, though, it gives Kozue more depth and makes her a more interesting character.

That also isn't the only expression of queer romance to be found this week. Their heart-to-heart prompts Takaaki to let Hiro hold his rod, and Hiro in turn has a ball playing around with it. Phallic symbolism aside, their conversation is just a lot more intimate than any of Hiro's other interactions. Takaaki fully opens up about what made him fall in love with fishing—how his quest to be the best in the eyes of others morphed into something more personal and fulfilling. I like how much the show leaves in the subtext. Takaaki's brother will likely shape up to be a tragic figure informing his current kindness towards Hiro, but the writing gets this across without spelling any of it out in words. It's all contained in the small gesture of Takaaki handing down something precious to him.

Hiro grows up a little, too. His two big purchases of fishing supplies are both irresponsible, but they're different flavors of irresponsible. At first, he sees the more expensive gear as a flex. He's trying to impress Kozue, and he's also looking at the expensive reel as a shortcut towards fishing mastery. At the end of the episode, though, there's been a subtle shift. He sees the gear not as a quick fix, but as a means through which he can continue to fish. At both Takaaki's and Kozue's promptings, he realizes that he's nurtured a passion for the hobby now, and he wants better gear as an extension of that. That doesn't make it a smart decision, but it means Hiro has accepted something that he can look forward to. He has future plans. He's decided to embrace a life that isn't weighed down by his debts or cancer diagnosis. He's taking his chances and casting his rod out into the vast and unknowable sea, because that's what he wants to do.

