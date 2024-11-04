How would you rate episode 1 of

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1 brings a modern look to the classic post-timeskip era.

It's a bit hard to review a remaster like this objectively. Toei wants to update certain anime arcs that have grown a bit long in the tooth, and this is where they started. It's also clear that a lot of work has gone into updating that look to bring it more in line with what has become the expected norm since (roughly) Wano. I am personally a bit mixed on the results, but this has less to do with the outcome and more with the philosophical aspects of it.

So obviously, there's nothing “new” here in terms of plot or characters. These are the characters you remember taking the actions you remember at the times you remember them. That's all well and good, and if you liked Fishman Island then you'll like this. I personally love a lot of these moments, despite not caring for Sanji's timeskip shenanigans. Chopper being completely wrong about the imposters is still one of my favorite gags in the entire series, and watching Franky and Robin reunite fills my heart with great joy.

The actual visual upgrade is evident. The depth of shadows, more vibrant colors, and the general increase in detail are noticeable. In terms of pure fidelity, it's hard to argue that these don't outstrip the original run, and it obviously brings this arc more in line with what modern fans are used to. From a pure consistency standpoint, this all makes sense.

But again, I wonder if this is really an effective use of time and energy. Those older episodes are what they are, and I think it would be a shame to lose out on that original run entirely. I'm glad this is being presented as its own thing and not replacing the original episodes, as you can still pull those up and watch them, but I fear that one day that might change. In an era with increased challenges of media preservation, my concern is that this might become a Star Wars Special Edition-type scenario where the remake/remaster completely usurps the original and we lose access to it. That would be a disservice to everyone, in my opinion. But for newer fans who may have no attachment or inclination to enjoy the older episodes, and would prefer a more consistent visual look with what's currently airing, this seems to be a way to enjoy these older arcs.

Rating:



One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.