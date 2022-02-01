How would you rate episode 1008 of

Another week of Wano, another week of extremes. The raid on Onigashima is as intriguing a set piece as it is, simply put, LONG. There is so much happening across so many levels, with so many characters, for such a long time in terms of real-world publishing/production hours that it is difficult to keep track. If you were to ask me to sum up the entirety of just the raid itself—without all the prior stuff like the battle on the way in, the planning, etc—I'm not sure I could do it without opening a wiki or six. That said, mixed in with all the long-running battles are some incredible highs, and those are hard to overlook.

For example, this episode opens with Marco and Big Mom fighting. There's certainly nothing wrong with it: The animation is solid, we get a great fire beam struggle plus the phoenix wings effect, and the comedic bits with Prometheus are also well-executed. But then again, the fight is between… Marco and Big Mom; in other words, it just feels like one more thing to track in an already sprawling conflict, and it might as well be a hundred miles away from what's actually going on at Onigashima.

And what's actually going on is a lot of wonderful Straw Hat moments. Chopper and Brook discovering that our skeleton friend is immune to the pellets is another classic example of One Piece 's humor, but more importantly we see Robin for two seconds we get some truly blessed Usopp and Nami moments. The back and forth between them about lying versus telling the truth is thematically rich, having not only the emotional layer of loyalty to Luffy's ideals but also the sub-text of Usopp's history with telling the truth. There are lots of great action sequences of Ulti headbutting people (including a Mortal Kombat style x-ray bone crunch, poor Usopp…), and a redone flashback sequence as well. The flashback to Arlong Park is powerful, though it does have a pang of sadness to it. Not only has the series come a long way from those beloved early chapters, to my mind this is yet further confirmation that we are entering the end game of One Piece .

And Lordy I am not ready.

