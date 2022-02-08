How would you rate episode 1009 of

One Piece ?

Whether or not you enjoy the chaos of Wano week to week really depends on how much you enjoy the characters who are in the spotlight in each given scene. Given the sheer breadth of the cast, locations, and motivations coalescing in this grand battle, it can be a real crapshoot as to who you'll see on the center stage and whether you'll enjoy it. This week was a good one for myself at least, as it (mostly) highlighted characters I am deeply invested in.

The Big Mom and Marco fight was a bit mixed for me. No offense to the pineapple phoenix lovers out there, but he doesn't do much for me as a character, despite generally being the center of attention whenever he's on-screen. Big Mom is great though, so I'm a big fan of her knocking him around and generally being indestructible. Perospero is similarly kind of meh for me outside of his ridiculous design, but Carrot and Wando going sicko mode (sulong variant) is great. The x-slash across the face was gorgeous, and the Pedro flashback was great for highlighting that even the “minor” grudges at play are a big deal for the cast.

Nami and Usopp also get a brief moment to wrap up their scene with Page One and Ulti. I love Usopp and Nami of course—their goofy sibling antics and Usopp's cartoonish sneaking are terrific—though I find myself waffling on Page One and Ulti. On the one hand, they have really distinctive designs and turn into dinosaurs which is rad. On the other hand, the sibling rivalry and “Ulti whines a lot” shtick wore out its welcome with me fast. Hearing Ulti yell PAY PAY feels like we're just killing time at this point.

Surprising no one, the real treat for me was Yamato and Franky. Yamato has got to be one of the most memorable recent additions to the One Piece cast to my mind, and any Franky time is a good time. Yamato going all fanboy about Franky appearing and then one-shotting a giant on the way out was big Dudes Rock energy. And of course, every action was animated to the nines and punctuated with stellar emotional stakes with the Oden flashbacks. Momo has been mostly miss rater than hit for me, but seeing him managing to shed his fear over his father's death and learn to be inspired by it instead—all via Yamato and Luffy being shining examples to him—has been great character growth.

Rating:

<prev Episode 696 Episode 697 Episode 698 Episode 699 Episode 700 Episode 701 Episode 702 Episode 703 Episode 704 Episode 705 Episode 706 Episode 707 Episode 708 Episode 709 Episode 710 Episode 711 Episode 712 Episode 713 Episode 714 Episode 715 Episode 716 Episode 717-718 Episode 719 Episode 720 Episode 721 Episode 722 Episode 723 Episode 724 Episode 725 Episode 726 Episode 727 Episode 728 Episode 729 Episode 730 Episode 731 Episode 732 Episode 733 Episode 734 Episode 735 Episode 736 Episode 737 Episode 738 Episode 739 Episode 740 Episode 741 Episode 742 Episode 743 Episode 744 Episode 745 Episode 746 Episode 747 Episode 748 Episode 749 Episode 750 Episode 751 Episode 752 Episode 753 Episode 754 Episode 755 Episode 756 Episode 757 Episode 758 Episode 759 Episode 760 Episode 761 Episode 762 Episode 763 Episode 764 Episode 765 Episode 766 Episode 767 Episode 768 Episode 769 Episode 770 Episode 771 Episode 772 Episode 773 Episode 774 Episode 775 Episode 776 Episode 777 Episode 778 Episode 779 Episode 780 Episode 781 Episode 782 Episode 783 Episode 784 Episode 785 Episode 786 Episode 787 Episode 788 Episode 789 Episode 790 Episode 791 Episode 792 Episode 793 Episode 794 Episode 795 Episode 796 Episode 797 Episode 798 Episode 799 Episode 800 Episode 801 Episode 802 Episode 803 Episode 804 Episode 805 Episode 806 Episodes 807-808 Episode 809 Episode 810 Episode 811 Episode 812 Episode 813 Episode 814 Episode 815 Episode 816 Episode 817 Episode 818 Episode 819 Episode 820 Episode 821 Episode 822 Episode 823 Episode 824 Episode 825 Episode 826 Episode 827 Episode 828 Episode 829 Episode 830 Episode 831 Episode 832 Episode 833 Episode 834 Episode 835 Episode 836 Episode 837 Episode 838 Episode 839 Episode 840 Episode 841 Episode 842 Episode 843 Episode 844 Episode 845 Episode 846 Episode 847 Episode 848 Episode 849 Episode 850 Episode 851 Episode 852 Episode 853 Episode 854 Episode 855 Episode 856 Episode 857 Episode 858 Episode 859 Episode 860 Episode 861 Episode 862 Episode 863 Episode 864 Episode 865 Episode 866 Episode 867 Episode 868 Episode 869 Episode 870 Episode 871 Episode 872 Episode 873 Episode 874 Episode 875 Episode 876 Episode 877 Episode 878 Episode 879 Episode 880 Episodes 881-882 Episode 883 Episodes 884-885 Episode 886 Episode 887 Episode 888 Episode 889 Episode 890 Episode 891 Episode 892 Episode 893 Episode 894 Episode 895 Episode 896 Episode 897 Episode 898 Episode 899 Episode 900 Episode 901 Episode 902 Episode 903 Episode 904 Episode 905 Episodes 907-908 Episode 909 Episode 910 Episodes 911-912 Episodes 913-915 Episodes 916-918 Episodes 919-921 Episodes 922-924 Episodes 925-927 Episodes 928-930 Episodes 931-933 Episodes 934-935 Episode 936 Episode 937 Episode 938 Episode 939 Episode 940 Episode 941 Episode 942 Episode 943 Episode 944 Episode 945 Episode 946 Episode 947 Episode 948 Episode 949 Episode 950 Episode 951 Episode 952 Episode 953 Episode 954 Episode 955 Episode 956 Episode 957 Episode 958 Episode 959 Episode 960 Episode 961 Episode 962 Episode 963 Episode 964 Episode 965 Episode 966 Episode 967 Episode 968 Episode 969 Episode 970 Episode 971 Episode 972 Episode 973 Episode 974 Episode 975 Episode 976 Episode 977 Episode 978 Episode 979 Episode 980 Episodes 981-982 Episode 983 Episode 984 Episode 985 Episode 986 Episode 987 Episode 988 Episode 989 Episode 990 Episode 991 Episode 992 Episode 993 Episode 994 Episode 995 Episode 996 Episode 997 Episode 998 Episode 999 Episode 1000 Episode 1001 Episode 1002 Episode 1003 Episode 1004 Episode 1005 Episode 1006 Episode 1007 Episode 1008 Episode 1009

One Piece

<prev Episode 696 Episode 697 Episode 698 Episode 699 Episode 700 Episode 701 Episode 702 Episode 703 Episode 704 Episode 705 Episode 706 Episode 707 Episode 708 Episode 709 Episode 710 Episode 711 Episode 712 Episode 713 Episode 714 Episode 715 Episode 716 Episode 717-718 Episode 719 Episode 720 Episode 721 Episode 722 Episode 723 Episode 724 Episode 725 Episode 726 Episode 727 Episode 728 Episode 729 Episode 730 Episode 731 Episode 732 Episode 733 Episode 734 Episode 735 Episode 736 Episode 737 Episode 738 Episode 739 Episode 740 Episode 741 Episode 742 Episode 743 Episode 744 Episode 745 Episode 746 Episode 747 Episode 748 Episode 749 Episode 750 Episode 751 Episode 752 Episode 753 Episode 754 Episode 755 Episode 756 Episode 757 Episode 758 Episode 759 Episode 760 Episode 761 Episode 762 Episode 763 Episode 764 Episode 765 Episode 766 Episode 767 Episode 768 Episode 769 Episode 770 Episode 771 Episode 772 Episode 773 Episode 774 Episode 775 Episode 776 Episode 777 Episode 778 Episode 779 Episode 780 Episode 781 Episode 782 Episode 783 Episode 784 Episode 785 Episode 786 Episode 787 Episode 788 Episode 789 Episode 790 Episode 791 Episode 792 Episode 793 Episode 794 Episode 795 Episode 796 Episode 797 Episode 798 Episode 799 Episode 800 Episode 801 Episode 802 Episode 803 Episode 804 Episode 805 Episode 806 Episodes 807-808 Episode 809 Episode 810 Episode 811 Episode 812 Episode 813 Episode 814 Episode 815 Episode 816 Episode 817 Episode 818 Episode 819 Episode 820 Episode 821 Episode 822 Episode 823 Episode 824 Episode 825 Episode 826 Episode 827 Episode 828 Episode 829 Episode 830 Episode 831 Episode 832 Episode 833 Episode 834 Episode 835 Episode 836 Episode 837 Episode 838 Episode 839 Episode 840 Episode 841 Episode 842 Episode 843 Episode 844 Episode 845 Episode 846 Episode 847 Episode 848 Episode 849 Episode 850 Episode 851 Episode 852 Episode 853 Episode 854 Episode 855 Episode 856 Episode 857 Episode 858 Episode 859 Episode 860 Episode 861 Episode 862 Episode 863 Episode 864 Episode 865 Episode 866 Episode 867 Episode 868 Episode 869 Episode 870 Episode 871 Episode 872 Episode 873 Episode 874 Episode 875 Episode 876 Episode 877 Episode 878 Episode 879 Episode 880 Episodes 881-882 Episode 883 Episodes 884-885 Episode 886 Episode 887 Episode 888 Episode 889 Episode 890 Episode 891 Episode 892 Episode 893 Episode 894 Episode 895 Episode 896 Episode 897 Episode 898 Episode 899 Episode 900 Episode 901 Episode 902 Episode 903 Episode 904 Episode 905 Episodes 907-908 Episode 909 Episode 910 Episodes 911-912 Episodes 913-915 Episodes 916-918 Episodes 919-921 Episodes 922-924 Episodes 925-927 Episodes 928-930 Episodes 931-933 Episodes 934-935 Episode 936 Episode 937 Episode 938 Episode 939 Episode 940 Episode 941 Episode 942 Episode 943 Episode 944 Episode 945 Episode 946 Episode 947 Episode 948 Episode 949 Episode 950 Episode 951 Episode 952 Episode 953 Episode 954 Episode 955 Episode 956 Episode 957 Episode 958 Episode 959 Episode 960 Episode 961 Episode 962 Episode 963 Episode 964 Episode 965 Episode 966 Episode 967 Episode 968 Episode 969 Episode 970 Episode 971 Episode 972 Episode 973 Episode 974 Episode 975 Episode 976 Episode 977 Episode 978 Episode 979 Episode 980 Episodes 981-982 Episode 983 Episode 984 Episode 985 Episode 986 Episode 987 Episode 988 Episode 989 Episode 990 Episode 991 Episode 992 Episode 993 Episode 994 Episode 995 Episode 996 Episode 997 Episode 998 Episode 999 Episode 1000 Episode 1001 Episode 1002 Episode 1003 Episode 1004 Episode 1005 Episode 1006 Episode 1007 Episode 1008 Episode 1009