Every time I think I'm in the Wano doldrums, I'm pulled right back in. While the episode has a brief recap of Sanji's literal thirst trap scenario and Jinbei's soon-to-be-epic showdown, the real meat is in the Yamato and Ace interactions. This was a segment in the manga that I had mixed feelings about initially, but seeing it play out for the second time helped reinforce that it was a good decision overall and provided a good connection for Yamato and Luffy.
I guess the biggest hangup I have is the fact that Ace just kind of… appears? It's not completely out of bounds – he is a wandering pirate and all, so him showing on an island is definitely A Thing he can do and has done, and it was already established that he spent time on Wano with Tama and such. But then again, something about his appearance just feels out of left field. Perhaps it's the placing of this sequence in the middle of the already long Raid on Onigashima? I'm not entirely sure.
Odd placement aside, I think it's a really effective sequence. Yamato is already a compelling character, but Ace adds another layer of texture to the present-tense scenes with Luffy. There's a lot of great overlapping themes at play: the fires of revolution, the drive for discovery, the legacy of Oden, generational conflict, and the link between brothers. None of them is individually all that complex, but when taken together they add a lot of depth to the scene and by extension the rest of Wano. It also adds to the parallels between Yamato and Momonosuke – both of them are struggling against Kaido and inspired by Oden, but in different expressions and at times crossing imagery. This is really Wano at its best, and the gorgeous animation helps reinforce all the terrific textual work at play.
Koby, Alvida, Helmeppo, Buggy, Arlong, Garp roles cast― Netflix announced more cast members for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga on Tuesday. The new cast members include: Morgan Davies as Koby Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida Aidan Scott as Helmeppo Jeff Ward as Buggy McKinley Belcher III as Arlong Vincent Regan as Garp The previously announced cast members include: ...
Manga's final volume ships in July― This year's 14th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's Dr. Stone manga. The 13th issue had teased the manga would reach its climax in the 14th issue. The manga's 25th volume shipped in Japan on March 4, and the 26th and final volume will ship on July 4. In addition, the manga will ge...
An unlikely group of allies form to stop Eren's plan of mass extinction. Do they have what it takes to defeat the Jaegerists? Can they overcome past betrayals to work together?― The ANN Aftershow - Uniting to Take Down Eren An unlikely group of allies form to stop Eren's plan of mass extinction. Do they have what it takes to defeat the Jaegerists? Can they overcome past betrayals to work together? ...
This manga about modeling tries to balance the glam with the less than savory aspect of the job, but is the problem really its protagonist?― There's something about Mame Coordinate's worldview that I just can't like. Yes, it's a story about the modeling industry, something I personally am not terribly invested in, but a well-written and drawn story should be able to rise above petty things like a re...
This love letter to live-action superhero shows lacks flash, but makes it up with a deep appreciation for tokusatsu fandom both local and larger franchises.― This love letter to live-action superhero shows lacks flash, but makes it up with a deep appreciation for tokusatsu fandom both local and larger franchises. Join the team at the Monster Development Department as they design monsters on a budge...
Suzuki has been gradually returning to work schedule since end of 2021― The agency I'm Enterprise announced on Monday that voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki has fully returned from his work hiatus. The agency explained that after his health recovered, he has been gradually returning to work since the end of last year and is now ready to fully resume his work schedule. The agency apologized to fans and al...
What was the perfect high school romance for Yūjirō and Rui is about to hit some major growing pains.― Sequels to stories that already have an established happily-ever-after are tricky. The author needs to build upon the original happy ending without destroying it, but there also needs to be believable new tension to the romance. I am pleased to report that Dekoboko Bittersweet Days, sequel to Dekob...
For all Ryomen Sukuna's magnificent devilry, the ancient figure whom he's named after is shrouded in a lot of mystery, with some legends even treating this mythical Sukuna as a hero rather than a demon.― To say Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular anime and manga series is akin to calling the Mariana Trench a little deeper than a kiddie pool. With its bombastic action and fascinating cast of characters, ther...
Announced at unaired episode's preview screening on Sunday― The preview screening of the unaired Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime episode announced on Sunday that production on a second television anime season based on Rifujin na Magonote's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series has been green-lit. The staff will announce the broadcast date and other details later. The f...
Who needs romance when mom and dad will finally let you get the cat of your dreams?― It isn't always easy to find a light novel that takes the familiar tropes of a popular genre and bends them even a little. If you're getting weary of the reborn-as-an-otome-game-villainess subgenre of isekai but aren't quite ready to give up yet, then you're in luck: Cross Infinite World's release of Kosuzu Kobato's...
This latest twist on the "villainess in a otome game" subgenre works surprisingly well by utilizing an aspect often forgotten by imitators: a sense of genuine goofy fun.― My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom, meet Twelfth Night. I'm sure you'll get along beautifully. Although I doubt anyone ever said that, it's also a little hard not to think it while reading Cross-Dressing Villaine...