Finally, after over twenty years, at episode one thousand and forty two: One Piece has begun.
Usopp above, what an episode. The first portion is more Wano, but of course it is (as I discussed last week) the sort of Wano I enjoy: lots of big screen-shaking punches and explosive attacks and so forth between characters I am invested in and/or great animation. I want Yamato to live up to the title and legacy of Oden! I want Kaido to be defeated by the child he has forsaken! I want to see a triceratops turn into a helicopter! I want to see Macho Mech Franky Savage deliver a Saturday Morning super robot finisher! This is the bombast I signed up for.
But the back half with Robin… it's too much. I cried.
It's not the first time I've shed tears for Nico Robin and the trials she has gone through, and I'm sure it won't be the last. You might question whether I'm being biased in saying this is one of the best episodes of the entire Wano arc because it focuses so much on the emotional beats of Robin's story, but you would be wrong. Nico Robin's life story, and the way it resonates with the struggles she and the crew have gone through to get to this point, is peak One Piece.
And it's ultimately this kind of gut-wrenching catharsis that I want not just for Robin but for the entire Straw Hat crew. Show me how these current events weave into the journey of the characters that I love. As much as I love the new cast members Oda continues to introduce, it's the moments where the show reflects on the existing cast (who I already am deeply invested in) that really make this work sing for me.
Plus fully grown and self-actualized Robin doing the Dereshishi laugh? I'd give this six stars if I could.
The "girls form a band" anime eschews the tropes of its predecessors by taking an honest look at social anxiety backed by some killer music.― The "girls form a band" anime eschews the tropes of its predecessors by taking an honest look at social anxiety backed by some killer music. This series is streaming on Crunchyroll Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatl...
One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist voice actor was 87― Actress and voice actress Juli Erickson announced on Sunday on the Facebook page of her husband, actor and voice actor Grant James, that James passed away on November 23. He was 87. James was born in 1935. He earned an MFA in 1962, and married Erickson in 1986. They were married for 36 years. James and Erickson taught acting classes, and according t...
Petition claims court of appeals has "upend[ed] numerous elements of established Texas law"― Vic Mignogna at Phoenix Comicon Credit: Gage Skidmore Voice actor Vic Mignogna and his lawyers filed a petition on November 14 with the Supreme Court of Texas to review the decision in Mignogna's defamation lawsuit against Funimation, voice actresses Jamie Marchi and Monica Rial, and Rial's fiance Ron Toye....
Ueno was discovered collapsed on September 25― The official Twitter account for Sanwa Publishing's Comic Masyo magazine announced last week that adult manga creator Naoya Ueno has passed away. On September 25, Naoya was discovered collapsed and already dead at his home. Ueno was known for creating adult manga, including the Hard-X, Incest, Nudity, and Squall manga. Source: Comic Masyo's Twitter acco...
Film sells 313,000 tickets in 1st 3 days, debuts at #2 for weekend― The anime film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen) sold 313,000 tickets and earned 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days. The film opened in Japan last Friday. The movie sold 225,000 tickets and earned 297 million yen (about US$2.15 mil...
Game is available in Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Thai― Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Monday that it has launched its Sword Art Online Variant Showdown smartphone game for the Sword Art Online franchise for pre-download. The company will announce the official release date later. Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed the game's opening movie in Sept...
A sometimes flippant tone, jokingly referring to its readers as "cunts," and strange insistence that Miyuki-chan in Wonderland is "porn" is bound to alienate some CLAMP fans from Ian Wolf's otherwise breezy read.― It needs to be said that I perhaps went into CLAMPdown with the wrong expectation. This is not an academic book, nor is it really a particularly deep or thought-provoking analysis of the w...
If shōnen is your genre, Bleach has been strong all season and hitting ever higher notes. Find out where your favorites rank this week!― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated...
"Other studios [are] trying to make the finest foods in a restaurant, whereas at Trigger, we're okay with just continuing to make a decent burger."― The breakout success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has doubtlessly brought about unprecedented interest in both Studio Trigger's past works and where they will bring their creativity next. At Kumoricon, ANN was fortunate enough to have a talk with Trigger's...
Because the third volume is still in the “getting there” mode, volumes four and five end up feeling a little more rewarding, because we're finally getting the payoff from three books of Adachi stumbling around his own emotions.― You might think that being suddenly given the ability to read the minds of those you touch would make dating easier. And to a degree, it does – Adachi, who became a “wizard”...
If you enjoyed Somali and the Forest Spirit, there's a very good chance that you will like Ichi Yukishiro's The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter.― There is one very obvious comparison to be made here, and it's actually one that holds up pretty well across these two volumes: if you enjoyed Somali and the Forest Spirit, there's a very good chance that you will like Ichi Yukishiro's The Skull Dragon's ...
The Weakest Tamer probably didn't need to be an isekai story in the first place, but it offers an entertaining story of a girl and her trash-eating slime nonetheless.― If there's any one piece of this novel that stands to be controversial, it's the fact that it's isekai. That's not because isekai is inherently bad or a divisive topic in general; by this point I daresay all of us know where we stand ...
It's not your imagination—there are fewer shoujo anime adaptations than ever. Kim explains the factors behind the genre's long-term decline.― Matt asked: Back when I was growing up (US circa ~2000s), it felt like shoujo anime were a powerhouse of the medium, closely on par with their shonen counterparts, assuming popularity at anime clubs and conventions was representative. Now in the far future of...