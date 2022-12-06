Wano continues its streak of delivering strong episode showings with emotional resonance and stellar animation. This latest string of entries has been firing on all cylinders. Wano has more ups than downs, but it really sings when it spends time with the Mugiwaras, and that is certainly the case here in 1043.
Whereas last week was heavily focused on Nico Robin (the most intelligent decision that can be made in this writer's humble and unbiased opinion), this week, we focused on Brook. You probably know the emotional pain that is bound to hit when words like “One Piece flashback” and “Binks' Sake” start getting thrown around, but just in case you need it reiterated: oofsies, right in the heart. Brook's depression and aimless floating on the seas are shown in stark clarity, underscoring how important Luffy and the rest of the crew are to Brook. Sure his body is dead, but his spirit lives again—in the laughter, mirth, and singing that have returned to his life once more. Top it all off with a sweet moment shared between Brook and Laboon and, well, reach for those tissues, folks.
The rest of the episode features the return of other heavy hitters too. We see Luffy rise and demand meat, and it's what you would expect. We also get some trash talk between Black Maria and Nico Robin, focusing on shaming Sanji. Despite the Toei Animation crew's evident love for drawing Black Maria, I could concentrate long enough on the setup for the fight to get hyped all over again. We rarely see Robin deploy her full power set for any meaningful duration, and this episode only whets my appetite for more Fleur De Rip and Tear we'll get next time.
Rose is the most recent Witch of the Lake. She lives a largely solitary existence until she saw and fell for the knight Sir Harij Azm. Imagine her shock when he shows up asking for a love potion!― Presumably one of the first things to cross your mind upon reading the title of this book is, “This is an adaptation of a light novel, isn't it?” That is, in fact, correct, although the novel's title was t...
Chainsaw Man rocks, but Bocchi rocks harder. Find out how your favorite shows stacked up according to viewer votes.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes ...
"I mean, it's still no Gun Gale Online, but color me converted as well. I'll watch the next film. Heck, maybe I'll watch or read some more of the original, at least for the context."― Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Two Sword Art Online-averse reviewers start from scratch and...actually really liked the movie? This movie is streamin...
The newly minted president and CEO of Production I.G talked to us about why Wit Studio has seemingly passed on later seasons of its hit series, whether work-life balance has improved for animators, and how Netflix could better promote anime.― George Wada at Anime NYC. Photo by: Lynzee Loveridge. George Wada has forged a considerable legacy in the anime industry in the last 20 years. The newly minte...
Also: Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, more― Crunchyroll revealed at the Anime Frontier event on Saturday that it will stream the following anime in 2023: Handyman Saitou in Another World The Legendary Hero is Dead! Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts The Lege...
Catch a glimpse of the Catbus for grown-ups, Laputa's robot soldier, more― Welcome to Totoroland! Well, not exactly … First things first: The Ghibli Park opened on November 1 as the only theme park dedicated to Studio Ghibli's movies, but don't expect it to be Ghibliland or the Magic Kingdom at Hayao Miyazaki World. Ghibli Park's head Goro Miyazaki — the son of studio founder Hayao Miyazaki and an a...
Video, visual unveiled for anime from The Quintessential Quintuplets creator― Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga is getting a television anime. An official website opened for the anime on Tuesday, and it revealed a special project video and visual: Haruba shared an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement: Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. H...
Tickets for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid offered― The staff for the new sequel anime project based on Hajime Kamoshida's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series announced on Saturday that the project will play in theaters. The sequel anime project will adapt the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Ventur...
Maria Naganawa, Kaori Nazuka, Miyu Tomita, Sayumi Suzushiro, Shizuka Ishigami join cast― Kadokawa began streaming the second promotional video for the television anime of writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series on Sunday. The trailer announces more cast and staff members as well as the anime's April 2023 premiere. ...
Crunchyroll opened film in U.S., Canada last Friday― The Box Office Mojo website is estimating The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome) sequel anime with three-day earnings of US$502,000 in the United States. The site lists the film with a US$266,000 opening day gross on Friday, and with US$143,000 for Saturday, and an estimated US$93,000 on Sunday. Crunchyroll began screening...
Hikaru in the Light! has characters that are easy to root for, and there are breathtaking moments of brilliance.― They say that nothing ever dies on the internet. Once it's there, it's there forever, and that means that yes, Hikaru will always be “Mop Girl” in its undead reaches. But that doesn't mean that she has to look herself up to be sure. Yes, “never Google yourself” is one of the hard lessons...
If you're a fan of historical mysteries and want to see a little something different with a villainess light novel, The Holy Grail of Eris is worth giving a chance.― Note: you can read our review of the first volume here. You really can't always tell who you can trust, can you? For the late Scarlett Castiel, it was less a question of whether or not they deserved her faith and more about her firm bel...
If the threat of racism was simmering beneath the surface of the first volume of Shima Shinya's mystery series Lost Lad London, it's definitely bubbled to the top in the second, as Detective Ellis struggles to keep Al safe.― It's a terrible truth, but a truth nonetheless: people are often judged by the ignorant based on their race. If that fact was simmering beneath the surface of the first volume o...