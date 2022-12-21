One Piece continues its hot streak with episode 1045, delivering on more dramatic scenes and hard-hitting action. The only letdown here is not in what was delivered so much as what was not delivered, but that's to be expected.
Much of this episode is centered around villainous monologues. After Nico Robin's triumphant victory over Black Maria, the sense of momentum swings back the other way as we focus on Hawking, Big Mom, King, and Queen. It's lots of mwahahaha-laughs over burning backgrounds with our heroes either groveling, grunting, or fighting for their lives. There are simply too many heavy-hitters at Onigashima for things to end this soon.
Big Mom in particular gets to gloat over the lesser pirates before her. Despite Eustass and Killer both getting significant chest-size glow-ups post-timeskip, no amount of pectoral mass can save you when Big Mom crashes the party.
Though the heroes got a chance to shine too, namely Raizo and Sanji. Raizo is an odd duck; he's certainly not my least favorite of the Red Scabbards, but he's not a particularly noteworthy member either. Raizo's most telling features are the things that make him stand out visually: he's a ninja (which is not common in One Piece generally or Wano specifically) and he has NBA JAM Big Head syndrome (also strangely uncommon in the proportion-defying-world of One Piece). Sadly, beyond his early introduction in Zou, I've never really felt he was all that different from the rest of the Red Scabbards. Still, it's nice to hear him deliver his big call to action and get a bit of visual shine, and it's a testament to the Toei team's ability to make such an absurd character design work in a serious dramatic scene.
Sanji also gets to shine, and man it's great to see him in action. Despite all my misgivings about him, when he gets to do his thing it's always a visual treat and his battle with Queen is no exception. The flow and speed on display are superb – once again, hats off to Toei for bringing this battle to life. It's vibrant and exhilarating and I only wish there were more.
Also of note is the final scene with Cat-Viper and Perospero. Not only is this sequence stunning and fluid, with an almost astonishing level of detail on Persopero's facial features, it has some very interesting visual elements to boot. I'm not sure how many times I've seen such a lovingly animated archery POV shot like this, let alone in weekly television. The cartoonish elasticity of his face when Cat-Viper leaps in to attack is sheer delight in motion.
The only negative feature of this week is that it follows premium Nico Robin content and is by definition lesser, though that's not an entirely fair criticism on my part.
Seven Seas: Amazon Europe has made "environmental decision" to cease purchasing from publisher― North American manga and light novel publisher Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Twitter on Monday that Amazon in Europe has made an "environmental decision" to stop purchasing books from the company. Seven Seas added Amazon in Europe has also ceased purchasing from other companies in Seven Seas' regi...
Adam Gibbs, Natalie Rial star― HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Daisuke Aizawa's The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!) light novel series on December 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The English cast includes: Adam Gibbs as Cid Kageno/Shadow Natalie Rial as Akane Olivia Swasey as Alexia Christina Kelly as Alpha Annie Wil...
Fans worldwide can vote for "Narutop 99" character popularity poll winner until December 31― The Jump Festa '23 event revealed on Saturday the "Narutop 99" worldwide character popularity poll in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise. The franchise's original creator Masashi Kishimoto will draw an original short manga following the character who wins the poll. The staff of the a...
Kazue Katō's manga previously inspired 2 TV anime in 2011, 2017― The Jump Festa '23 event on Sunday revealed that the anime based on Kazue Katō's Blue Exorcist manga is getting a new television series. Katō posted an illustration on Twitter to celebrate the news. 青エクまたアニメつくっていただけるそうです🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳よろしくお願いします！（加藤） pic.twitter.com/dTyWBy6B7l— 加藤和恵 公式 (@katohhhhhh) December 18, 2022 Katō launched th...
Suzume stays at #2, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond drops to #6, One Piece Film Red to #9― The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, stayed at #1 for its third weekend. The film sold 365,000 tickets over the weekend and earned 546,716,490 yen (about US$3.98 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.81 million ti...
Do It Yourself inches its way up the cumulative thanks to some masterfully crafted episodes. Discover which other series stand out in our weekly user rankings!― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are ba...
A power imbalance between the male leads will either hit or miss with readers in this story about the wealthy but lonely Reiji and his beastman caretaker Tsubaki.― Be My Love, My Lord has the kind of premise that usually raises a lot of red flags for me. Relationships between an employer and their servants have an inherent power imbalance that can quickly come off as exploitative if not handled corr...
Nicky and Steve revisit the journey of Chiyoko, an actress always running towards something across the many eras of the silver screen.― Satoshi Kon's filmography is incomparable, but none of his works so perfectly encapsulates the art of film as Millennium Actress. Nicky and Steve revisit the journey of Chiyoko, an actress always running towards something across the many eras of the silver screen. ...
Sebastian Stoddard shares how the Golden Globe-nominated anime film Inu-Oh continues the gender-bending tradition of glam rock.― There was a musical movement in the 70s and 80s that took great pride in blurring the lines of gender expression. It was known as glam rock—and throughout the 80s as glam metal—and acts such as David Bowie, Queen, Kiss, and Twisted Sister became well-known for adopting a ...
The squeamish will want to pass on this dark romantic comedy. You'll need a tolerance for Do-S style male leads to stomach it.― The arranged marriage while in high school is a staple of manga romance. So too, is the young heir to a major yakuza family, and it is hardly uncommon to see those two tropes merge in a single story. That is the case here, but if you are expecting a straightforward romantic...
The heroines of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time—Asuka, Rei, and Mari—have been turned into a set of three figures based on an illustration drawn by general animation director Atsushi Nishigori.― The heroines of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time—Asuka, Rei, and Mari—have been turned into a set of three figures based on an illustration drawn by general animation director Atsushi Nishigori...
This unique interpretation of Sleeping Beauty features beautiful artwork and an impressive voice cast. The only snag is some rather clunky gameplay mechanics.― We all know the story of Sleeping Beauty, or at least the versions by Charles Perrault, the Brothers Grimm, and Walt Disney. The fairy tale known as ATU 410 tells of a king and queen desperate for a child who finally have one later in life. T...
Striking art can't make up for a barebones story with little narrative or characterization to chew on.― I remember watching the Afro Samurai anime well over a decade ago on late-night television. The novelty of seeing a Black protagonist in anime aside, the show radiated this cool, sleek style with a fearless confidence that was very easy to get swept up in. It didn't hold your hand or try to push a...