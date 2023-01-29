How would you rate episode 1049 of

One Piece ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Folks, what do you want me to say here, huh?

Do you want me to say that One Piece 1049 is one of the best episodes in the entire Wano arc? That it manages to perfectly balance the vast scale of this impressive franchise with the poignant smaller character stories that weave its vast tapestry? That this is the kind of thing that makes people show up again and again, week after week, for the same story that they have been following for years, if not decades?

Do you want me to say that this episode helps underscore how great Yamato is as a character? That despite all the other threads that Oda is juggling and the dozens upon dozens of characters in the mix, he still finds a way to make side stories stand out like they're the main event? That despite already writing a story that's pushing nearly three decades of iconic characters known and beloved the world over, Oda manages to create new and engaging characters that become instant fan favorites?

Do you want me to say that the final minutes of this episode made me stand up out of my chair with excitement? That I could not sit still while watching the incredible craft on display? That every time I think they've found the limit of what weekly animation can produce, they manage to go just one step further? That the sights and sounds and colors shake the screen like it's the end of days right there in your room? That despite weeks of battle and titanic blows, you'll outright cheer when Yamato cracks that bat and sends a home run rainbow beam of paternal destruction all the way past the fences?

Well then fine, if that's what you want – I'll say it.

Rating:

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.com.