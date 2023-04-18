How would you rate episode 1058 of

One Piece episode 1058 is a fine enough entry, though the pacing issue begins to rear its ugly head, and the entire proceeding seems a bit drawn out.

My recurring issues with Wano are present here less. Usually, when I have problems with an episode, it is because the focus is on a set of characters I do not have much interest in or because it jumps around so much that I can't get invested in a scene before it moves on to something else. In 1058, we didn't have either of those problems, as the episode mostly centers on the Zoro versus King fight and the Big Mom versus Law and Kid fight - both conflicts that I am interested in and are a direct continuation of previous events.

My issue in this episode is that… not much happens to move either fight forward. In both fights, the state of play at the beginning of the episode versus the status of things at the end is mainly unchanged. We get a lot of flashbacks and slow pans over characters talking, yet there is not a whole lot revealed, nor is there much to speak of in those moments. Many characters are saying the sorts of smack talk you would expect in a big shonen fight. Mind you; there's nothing wrong with that; there just isn't much that's all that compelling or worth talking about.

The Zoro versus King fight yields one exciting moment, and that's King's big attack. King stretched back his head and then let it go to sproing(?) his face - and the rest of his body - forward like a giant missile. While pulling on his head, he ends up making this goofball expression where his skin contorts and scrunches up, like he's just eaten the biggest sour lemon rind in one big bite. It's a hilarious face, and the attack itself is so conceptually goofy I love it to pieces.

The minor bit at the end with Komurosaki and Orochi is an incredible tease. I can't wait to see the eventual comeuppance on that front soon too.

