One Piece Episode 1059 maintains the various plots and setups from the previous week with solid energy but not much substance to work with.
Onigashima continues to fall, Yamato keeps running, and Zoro continues to fight King.
While that summary might be a bit reductive, it's not entirely unfair. But there isn't that much more happening this week, which is a shame. In the past, I have defended the "connective tissue" episodes of Wano that help keep us up to speed with all the various happenings in this arc. The problem is that there have been so many at this point that even the expected, necessary pauses to give events the appropriate time to breathe end up compounding on one another until the arc just starts to feel truly endless.
There are many little moments in the episode, but none have a significant impact. Yamato runs, Momonosuke makes clouds appear, C0 agents show up, and Apoo does some jabbering, among other things. There are too many side events to be satisfying individually. It's like a sampler platter of dishes you've already had in previous samplers.
The Zoro versus King fight is the main draw of the episode and stronger overall. There are a few big strikes delivered and excellent effects, particularly on Zoro's attacks. There are some great lighting effects on King as well, though he doesn't shine quite as much as he did in the previous episode with the head attack. However, much of the runtime is dedicated to flashbacks for Zoro, which is where the episode (and the manga) stumbles somewhat. While Zoro is a compelling present-tense and future-tense character, he doesn't have a rich backstory or deep emotional wells to pull from. The flashbacks to his youth didn't do much for me the first time around, and on rewatch, they have the same level of impact. It's nice to see the modern Toei team take on the bit where Zoro purchases the sword, but it's also hard not to compare the modern style to the prior one and feel like something has been lost along the way.
Don't get me wrong, though. While the modern production is terrific, and hits more consistent highs for longer stretches, I'd be lying if I didn't admit that the older style could sell certain moments and character expressions in a way the modern style is too clean to express. East Blue Zoro looked like the gremlin who would buy a sword you told him was cursed and throw it in the air while risking his arm. Modern Zoro doesn't have the same chaotic goblin energy, so the modern style ends up looking worse by comparison.
Turning the Tables on the Seatmate Killer! blends multiple fiction genres together with mixed results.― Note: You can read our review of the first volume here. There is, happily, no hard and fast rule that stories have to stay in their own genre lanes. Apart from encouraging entertaining new combos in fiction, this can also lead to some genre mashups that manage to be successful in more than one asp...
Today's updates: What happens when a karate master is transported to another world? Find out in KARATE MASTER ISEKAI! Check out the reviews Ayashimon, Golden Sparkle, Junji Ito's Tombs, The Villainess and the Demon Knight, My Wife is an Oni, and more!― Banner art by catfish Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2023 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a t...
Production I.G's amazing adaptation has to fight an uphill battle for eyeballs thanks to Hulu's lackluster promotion. If you manage to find the series, prepare yourself for a ride unlike any other this season.― Production I.G's amazing adaptation has to fight an uphill battle for eyeballs thanks to Hulu's lackluster promotion. If you manage to find the series, prepare yourself for a ride unlike any...
Yuichiro Umehara, Kaito Ishikawa, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Sōma Saitō join cast― The third episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime revealed four new cast members for the anime on Sunday. All four characters are four different clones of Hantengu (voiced by Toshio Furukawa): Yuichiro Umehara as Sekido Kaito Ishikawa as ...
Song hit record for most plays per day in Japan with over 600,000 plays― YOASOBI's "Idol," the opening theme song for the television anime adaptation for Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga, has reached over 600,000 plays on Spotify on Sunday, hitting and breaking its own record for most plays per day in Japan. It is currently the #1 song on the service in Japan. "Idol" has also become...
Anime premiered on April 12 with 90-minute 1st episode― HIDIVE announced on Friday that the first episode of the television anime adaptation for Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history" last week. The series' ranking is based on the number of views it achieved in its first week on the streaming service. HIDIVE also ...
Ryōichi Kuraya directs anime at studio Liber― The official website for the new television anime adaptation of writer Araki Joh and illustrator Kenji Nagatomo's Bartender manga revealed on Monday that the anime is titled Bartender Glass of God (Bartender: Kami no Glass) and will premiere in April 2024. The website also revealed a new visual and the anime's main staff. Ryōichi Kuraya (Tsugumomo, Farmi...
Project to offer animated music video, info on May 29― Toei Animation unveiled a new original anime project titled Girls Band Cry on Monday. Toei Animation post the visual below with a tagline that reads, "Toss in your anger, joy, sadness — toss all of it in." The new project will post an animated music video and announce more details on May 29. Toei Animation is perhaps best known for its work in l...
My Coworker Has a Secret isn't anything particularly new or exciting, and it does sometimes feel like creator Mushiro's just pulling tropes out of a rom-com grab bag.― Stories about secret adult otaku in the workplace are hardly new, but Akari is in a more precarious position than most. That's not just because she's a self-described stan of her favorite musical actor, the acerbic Ren Nishimori (AKA ...
This fluffy little romance about a blind girl and a former delinquent is replete with very solid messaging about how everyone deserves to be treated with respect.― "If you don't cram yourself into highly specific roles, society doesn't treat you like a person." Those words, thought by male lead Morio Kurokawa, nicely sum up the point of this book. Morio's an eighteen-year-old high school dropout wit...
Relaying both hope and hopelessness in the face of disaster, Guardian of Fukushima is a stark telling of one man's unyielding will to save the animals left behind.― If there's one thing that risks turning readers away from this book, it's the fact that Stu Levy of Tokyopop infamy is very much present in the front and end matter. He's a divisive figure among manga readers. While some of us may recoil...