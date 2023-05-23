How would you rate episode 1062 of

One Piece ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Folks—what am I supposed to say here?

In theory, One Piece Episode 1062 is just another weekly review. I watch the episode, just like you, and try to collect my thoughts on the pacing, the writing, the visuals, the performances, and whatever catches my interest. It has its ups and downs, mostly ups in Wano, but not without its downs, and on most weeks, I have a handful of positives and negatives to consider.

But this week? There aren't many words that can do justice to the episode. One Piece Episode 1062 is a masterclass on the possibilities of weekly animated television. It features top-tier talent directing, top-tier talent adapting, top-tier material, and delivering top-tier results. Forget reviews—let's just gush, shall we?

One Piece Episode 1062 is the distillation of its genre. If the shonen action-adventure series can be boiled down to the core, then this core conceit is it. Two larger-than-life characters face one another on a fantastic battlefield, where the stakes could not be higher, and their souls could not burn brighter—this is the essence of that ideal. This is the peak of that mountain, the very notion honed to an edge too sharp to hold.

Zoro and King are in a conflict that has been decades in the making yet is immediately personal. Both are swordsmen who owe their lives to their captains who aspire to be kings. There can only be one king, so they must duel.

And duel, they do.

I can't shape these visuals into words. No prose is up to the task, but you know that already. You have eyes and can see it too. The Toei team delivers stunning moment after stunning moment, and everything from the shaking camera to the brilliant colors to the sound design all come together to elicit true wonder. This is weekly television! It staggers the imagination. Forget being a top-ten episode contender as a whole, you could probably put together a top-ten sakuga cuts within this episode alone.

I might watch it a time or two again.

Rating:

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.com.