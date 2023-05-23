In theory, One Piece Episode 1062 is just another weekly review. I watch the episode, just like you, and try to collect my thoughts on the pacing, the writing, the visuals, the performances, and whatever catches my interest. It has its ups and downs, mostly ups in Wano, but not without its downs, and on most weeks, I have a handful of positives and negatives to consider.
But this week? There aren't many words that can do justice to the episode. One Piece Episode 1062 is a masterclass on the possibilities of weekly animated television. It features top-tier talent directing, top-tier talent adapting, top-tier material, and delivering top-tier results. Forget reviews—let's just gush, shall we?
One Piece Episode 1062 is the distillation of its genre. If the shonen action-adventure series can be boiled down to the core, then this core conceit is it. Two larger-than-life characters face one another on a fantastic battlefield, where the stakes could not be higher, and their souls could not burn brighter—this is the essence of that ideal. This is the peak of that mountain, the very notion honed to an edge too sharp to hold.
Zoro and King are in a conflict that has been decades in the making yet is immediately personal. Both are swordsmen who owe their lives to their captains who aspire to be kings. There can only be one king, so they must duel.
And duel, they do.
I can't shape these visuals into words. No prose is up to the task, but you know that already. You have eyes and can see it too. The Toei team delivers stunning moment after stunning moment, and everything from the shaking camera to the brilliant colors to the sound design all come together to elicit true wonder. This is weekly television! It staggers the imagination. Forget being a top-ten episode contender as a whole, you could probably put together a top-ten sakuga cuts within this episode alone.
Join us this week as we dive into how the show reflects the transformative nature of the digital world in forging virtual and real-life relationships.― My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 encapsulates the modern conundrum of dealing with social interaction and human relationships, both online and offline. Join us this week as we dive into how the show reflects the transformative nature of the di...
The MAPPA Stage 2023 event on Sunday revealed a new visual for the second half of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen) anime. The second half will premiere this fall. The first half aired as a one-hour special on March 3 (effectively, March 4 in Japan). Crunchyroll streamed the first half under the title Attack on Titan Final Season The Fin...
New visual for anime also unveiled― The seventh episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime revealed on Sunday that Kōichi Yamadera voices Zohakuten (first image below), Hantengu's new form made by combining all his clones. The anime's official website also revealed a new visual featuring Zohakuten, and the anime's ...
Film earns estimated US$16,531,705, stays at #2 in its 7th weekend in the U.S. box office― Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Sunday that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has entered the top 3 list of all-time animated films worldwide, ranking ahead of The Incredibles 2. Box Office Mojo listed that the film earned an estimated US$16,531,705, and stayed at #2 in its seventh weekend in the U.S...
Eri Yukimura, Haruka Shiraishi, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Aya Uchida, 6 more join cast― The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu (Classroom For Heroes) light novel series unveiled a new promotional video and visual on Monday. The video introduces more characters and their cast members for the anime. The new cast members include (Note: Character romanizations not officia...
TV anime of Aki Hamaji's 4-panel manga aired last fall― Aniplex debuted a web trailer to announce that the anime of Aki Hamaji's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! will have a compilation film opening next spring. The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at hom...
This is the day that Jacki and Lynzee spent too much money.― Lynzee: Hi guys! Apologies for the delay on our day six write-up. We had a really early morning for day seven, which left me less time to write and both of my feet are swollen. This a reminder that if you do a big trip, drink lots of water and make sure you have time to rest because my feet currently resembled pickled pigs' feet. It was r...
The book shifts between that storybook-style vibe and acts of vicious fantasy action seemingly effortlessly.― "Contrast" seems to be the operative approach to The Witch and the Knight Will Survive. Billed as a "dark fantasy" title, this first volume opens with a poetic introduction that would be right at home in any of the old types of famously uncut fairy tales. The book shifts between that storybo...
WWWave of America Corp. has recently launched its new service, Mangadon, an online platform that provides unlimited online reading of licensed manga.―
WWWave of America Corp. has recently launched its new service, Mangadon, an online platform that provides unlimited online reading of licensed manga. It's accessible on computers, smartphones, and tablets. By joining the monthly subscription, readers...
How to Grill Our Love isn't necessarily bad in its nominally comforting attempts at a chill approach. It's fine and inoffensive, but it could have worked better simply as an illustrated cookbook.― Often, with a series based around providing relaxation and vibes, you have to approach it in the right mood. Coming into a story expecting a denser plot and character communication isn't necessarily fair w...
My Dress-Up Darling has a lot going for it as a slice-of-life series. Not only is the main character Wakana incredibly relatable with his anxiety, but it also offers some interesting insight into the world of cosplay.― My Dress-Up Darling has a lot going for it as a slice-of-life series. Not only is the main character Wakana incredibly relatable with his anxiety brought upon by ridicule, but it also...
Everything in volumes 5-8 is larger and more sophisticated, though the core romantic pull is as simple as it was from the beginning.― These four volumes of Hi Score Girl continue literally and thematically where the first four volumes left off. Everything in volumes 5-8 is larger and more sophisticated, though the core romantic pull is as simple as it was from the beginning. It creates an engaging d...
Anime News Network is going to Japan, and this time we want to bring you with us. Visit Ghibli Park, relax in an onsen and grab some amazing Japanese food with us this October.― Back in 2020, Anime News Network was planning an amazing trip to Japan for our readers. Unfortunately... things happened... Now that Japan is welcoming visitors again, our plans to go to Japan with a few of our readers are b...
As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.― As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners. With the rise of Korean comics, Yen Press's library continues to expand. With the print publicat...