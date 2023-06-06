How would you rate episode 1064 of

One Piece ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1064 is another perfectly solid episode, and like 1063 before it, its only sin is not being a medium-defining high watermark in weekly television.

Luffy and Kaido reclaim the center stage as the primary battle of consequence. The other supporting battles between Sanji versus Queen, as well as Zoro versus King, have now concluded. While there are still plenty of other events unfolding at Onigashima and in Wano at large, these were the last two big narrative hurdles to overcome before the last dance, so to speak. Despite being considered "side" dishes to the main course, these battles are still huge and momentous in scale and character importance. Sanji and Zoro worked through some things in those fights - for once with other people and not with each other - and there's a lot of dust that has to settle before the big finale.

So, this episode doesn't move the needle forward much. Kaido says some things and bonks Luffy. Luffy says some things and bops Kaido. Wano has been running for so long that we've seen a half dozen episodes like this at minimum (I'm probably lowballing it). But it is meant to set the baseline for the big finale coming up and try to establish the emotional stakes again.

I think the smartest move here is juxtaposing Otoko and Kaido. Whereas Otoko has experienced genuine loss and cannot even cry because the smile fruit has robbed her ability to express anything more than a cruel parody, Kaido is weeping over the silly disruption of his big festival. It's the petty nature of the conflict - "You messed up my party, Luffy!" - that makes him the perfect villain in need of defeat. And Lord knows that's coming.

Rating:

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.com.