How would you rate episode 1065 of

One Piece ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1065 is pretty darn solid and ends on a strong note, though it suffers from being a bit empty in the first half.

Here we are once again, folks, in one of "that kind" of Wano episodes. I love the arc to pieces, but it's hard to fight the feeling of being overwhelmed in the cutaway sections. So many characters doing so many things on so many vectors, you struggle to connect to any of them. Chopper is better. Franky is running. Zoro sees death. Yamato is running. Jinbei holds up a beam. Izo does some shooty shooting. CP0 drops a line or three. It's a whirlwind tour of Onigashima that results in a lot of smaller elements that simply don't have enough time to shine.

Honestly, that might be one of my biggest criticisms of One Piece these days, but that's neither here nor there.

Just like with prior entries, your mileage may vary depending on how much you like these characters. As for me? I enjoy this batch of folks. Some of my favorites are in here, both old and new, so I liked seeing what everyone was up to. At the same time, though, I'd rather get half the check-ins with double the time to give them more room to breathe. However, the arc would end up being 500 episodes long, and we've already been here a while.

The big wow factor, though, is the Eustass/Law/Big Mom fight. This is another, major confrontation that brings the post-time skip class to a head. The pacing is great, the attack effects are great, and Eustass making a giant mechanical bull out of magnetism and spite is just terrific stuff. It's hard not to enjoy the giant attacks from Big Mom too, as she is one of the best villains around.

All in all, it's a net-positive episode, even if it has to spread its attention rather thin.

Rating:

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.com.