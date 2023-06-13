One Piece Episode 1065 is pretty darn solid and ends on a strong note, though it suffers from being a bit empty in the first half.
Here we are once again, folks, in one of "that kind" of Wano episodes. I love the arc to pieces, but it's hard to fight the feeling of being overwhelmed in the cutaway sections. So many characters doing so many things on so many vectors, you struggle to connect to any of them. Chopper is better. Franky is running. Zoro sees death. Yamato is running. Jinbei holds up a beam. Izo does some shooty shooting. CP0 drops a line or three. It's a whirlwind tour of Onigashima that results in a lot of smaller elements that simply don't have enough time to shine.
Honestly, that might be one of my biggest criticisms of One Piece these days, but that's neither here nor there.
Just like with prior entries, your mileage may vary depending on how much you like these characters. As for me? I enjoy this batch of folks. Some of my favorites are in here, both old and new, so I liked seeing what everyone was up to. At the same time, though, I'd rather get half the check-ins with double the time to give them more room to breathe. However, the arc would end up being 500 episodes long, and we've already been here a while.
The big wow factor, though, is the Eustass/Law/Big Mom fight. This is another, major confrontation that brings the post-time skip class to a head. The pacing is great, the attack effects are great, and Eustass making a giant mechanical bull out of magnetism and spite is just terrific stuff. It's hard not to enjoy the giant attacks from Big Mom too, as she is one of the best villains around.
All in all, it's a net-positive episode, even if it has to spread its attention rather thin.
Gunbuster is a true classic in every sense of the word: historically important, influential, and a fantastic series decades after it came out. With this gorgeous release, it deserves a place on every anime fan's shelf.― I wasn't in the room when Discotek announced they licensed Gunbuster at Otakon in 2021, but I have a feeling that if I had been, my eardrums would never be the same. See, this six-ep...
The 10th episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime confirmed on Sunday that the arc will end in the next episode, with an extended 70-minute timeslot, on June 18. The anime premiered on April 9 at 11:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV with a one-hour special. Ahead of the new arc's premiere, two specials for the previous De...
Isekai harem phantom thief manga launched in 2020― The July issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of artist Fumihiro Kiso (The Testament of Sister New Devil Storm!) and author Yūki Miyama's Karma na Skill de Musо̄ Suru Isekai Harem Kaitо̄-dan (Harem Thief Order dominating in different world with karmic skill) manga on Friday. The manga launched in Monthly Dragon...
The official website of The Misfit of Demon King Academy II, the second season of the The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime, revealed on Monday that the sequel anime will restart its broadcast on July 8 with the first episode. The anime will air on TOkyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, and AT-X starting on July 8, and on YTV and TV Aichi on July 11. The new season is airing in split cours (quarte...
Manga co-produced by AI based on ChatGPT-4 launches this fall― Osamu Tezuka's classic Black Jack series is getting a new manga co-produced by Tezuka Productions and artificial intelligence (AI). The new AI manga will launch in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine this fall as part of the "TEZUKA2023" project and to commemorate Black Jack's 50th anniversary. The AI is based on chatbot ChatG...
Finale to open on June 30― The official YouTube channel for the Sailor Moon franchise began streaming the trailer for the second film in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie, the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga, on Monday. Saori Hayami (upper left in image above) plays Taiki Kō/Sailor Star Maker (lower left)...
The quirky game from the creators of Ace Attorney is back with a fresh coat of paint. Christopher Farris tests out fan-favorite adventure puzzler.― It's been well over a decade since Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective possessed the Nintendo DS. The adventure game from Shu Takumi (the same creative mind behind the DS mainstay Phoenix Wright) proved to be a solid cult hit in its time, and now, with a rema...
When confronted with the horrors of war, what kind of man do you become?― General Spoiler Warning for the plots of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga, below. It's rather incredible how perfectly Eren Jeager and Thorfinn Thorsson serve as foils for each other, both as characters and as symbols for the larger thematic goals of their respective anime. It was not even a little surprising to learn that Att...
The Lupin III franchise gets an accessible introduction in the form of Lupin Zero, the story of Lupin in his youth.― Lupin III is a name familiar to anime fans worldwide, but not all of them would know what exactly the name entails. I, for one, have been interested in Lupin III for who knows how long, but felt intimidated by how large a franchise it has grown into throughout the last five decades. A...
Saving 80,000 Gold In Another World doesn't overstay its welcome, though it does make some odd choices that deflate an otherwise strong start.― Saving 80,000 Gold In Another World is a fun enough show with a solid premise and meandering execution. It doesn't overstay its welcome, though it does make some odd choices that deflate an otherwise strong start. The series is, yes, another isekai fantasy t...
Chalk this one up to a "good idea, mediocre execution."― Chalk this one up to a "good idea, mediocre execution." Shin Yamamoto's third English language release (following Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying and Monster Hunter Flash Hunter) tells the story of two brothers who have lost everything. First, their parents abandoned them as children, then they were shuffled around between relatives befo...