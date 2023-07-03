Episode 1067 of One Piece is another strong entry in the adaptation of Wano, though it lacks some of last week's incredible bombast.
It seems I have turned in this same pair of reviews with consistent regularity over the past few years. The Toei team will release an episode that reaches highs weekly television should not be able to reach. Then, they put out an episode that is perfectly fine but seems somewhat less impressive in comparison; 1066 was an example of the former, and 1067 is an example of the latter.
What's on offer here is a great 20-ish minute of television. The majority of the episode focuses on Big Mom's literal (and figurative) fall after the battle with Law and Kid. The extra wrinkle here is Law's use of silence ability to keep her from using any big abilities or calling on additional help. Without a get-out-of-jail-free card, she is left to succumb to gravity and descends into the volcanic abyss below. Though she assures us that this won't even kill her, she is certainly out of the picture at the moment, and the narrator declares the battle in favor of Law and Kid.
It's a major win not only in the immediate Onigashima fight, but also within the wider context of One Piece. Here are two of the Worst Generation pirates - Oda's off-the-cuff creations to make the Red Line seem more exciting, a couple of wayward goofballs caught up in Luffy's dust cloud - taking on a toppling one of the major pillars of the world. Big Mom repeatedly calls out to Roger during her descent—it's impossible to miss the passing of the torch happening here. A new generation is dethroning the old, and the world cannot—will not—remain the same, even if the old guard persists in some capacity.
This episode serves as somewhat of a send-off for Big Mom as well, at least in her current form. We get a handful of flashback sequences and reflections from her, and her defiance even in the face of certain (?) death reminds us just how potent she is. I think the volcano is a fitting end for now, if for no other reason than it reaffirms my belief that she is akin to a kaiju (Godzilla has been blown up in volcanoes before too, and always returns). It does mean a lot of slower moments and reused animation though, which might make for a bit of a letdown if you're wanting more of the same energy from last week.
Imagine reading a story with love, tragedy, suspense, mystery, fantasy, and at least one mindfuck within 200 pages.― In an era of perpetually ongoing franchises that don't know when to die, it's refreshing to read something that feels like the perfect example of a complete package. Imagine reading a story with love, tragedy, suspense, mystery, fantasy, and at least one mindfuck within 200 pages. The...
The newest game from Danganronpa's Kazutaka Kodaka is here! Read our spoiler-free review before setting off on this rain-soaked mystery.― Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is the latest game from Danganronpa mastermind Kazutaka Kodaka and character designer Rui Komatsuzaki. Fans of his earlier work will see similarities immediately, from neon pink blood splatter to the eccentric personalities of ...
Loid may be the nominal main character, but Anya is the beating heart of this story, and the further we go in these episodes, the clearer it becomes that the story knows it, too.― Ask almost anyone with kids, and they'll tell you: being a parent is hard. Children don't come with instruction manuals, and you can't predict exactly what they'll do in a given situation, no matter how hard you try. That'...