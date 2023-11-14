Episode 1083 of One Piece straddles the line between necessary resolution and unnecessary prolonging of an already long arc.
In case you haven't noticed, Wano is a bit of a long arc. I know, shocking news. I'll give you a moment to gather yourselves. Since it is the longest arc of One Piece to date, it stands to reason that there would be a good clutch of episodes detailing the fallout and outcome of the conflict. Furthermore, it probably needs more than the usual amount of time to give appropriate space after all that has occurred.
In theory, I think that's true. In practice, I'm a bit worn out of Wano.
Even as someone who likes Wano overall, it's hard to overstate my eagerness to move on from the island. As stated in prior columns, I have been writing at ANN since the summer of 2020 and covering One Piece all the while. The only arc I have covered is Wano - a three-year stint in the same location.
The fact that we're still here is starting to get to me. Not only have we finished the arc and had the big festival and bounty updates, but we've had another major fight break out on the island and we're still loading up supplies on the worst generation vessels. It's not that nothing is occurring exactly; Kinemon and Momo are rightfully upset that Luffy and co have not said their goodbyes, and there is the lingering question of whether Yamato will join the crew (lingering for anime-only folks at least). Still, I think I'm eager to see the Straw Hats back together again and setting sail for fresh shores and new adventures, as I've had my fill of Wano - and I imagine many others have too.
