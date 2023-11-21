How would you rate episode 1084 of

One Piece Episode 1084 is a charming end to a long-running arc, providing closure and laughs in abundance.

The best part of 1084 is how many goofball character scenes we get. Despite all the macro-plot political maneuverings, the bombastic battle, and all the strange, wondrous setting details, at the end of the day, my favorite aspect of One Piece will always be the Straw Hat pirates and their family dynamics. Each of the crew members (more or less) gets a brief moment across the episode (Nico Robin's is the briefest of all, not that I'm bitter or anything…) and these vignettes are a real treat. Wano was a grand sweeping tale of multigenerational conflict. While I enjoyed it, one of the structural issues I had was that the Straw Hats have been separated nearly the entire time. Years of being apart and not getting into shenanigans. It's a crime I tell ya!

Having all these silly and sweet moments in this episode was a nice return to form. I have my favorites of course, as I'm sure you all do too. Usopp imagining people's reactions to him in new threads gave me the biggest laugh. But Zoro being a complete doofus with Hiyori is up there too; he really cannot see beyond the sword and the drink in front of him and is annoyed at the very notion that Hiyori might want her father's blade back. The boy's just not that bright I'm afraid.

The most touching moment was Luffy's pause at the former site of Castle Kuri. This hit a nice emotional note to cap off the importance of what has transpired in Wano, and also the great devastation that Kaido wrought upon the land. The swell of the wind and the music hit just the right note in this scene acting as the perfect sendoff for Luffy and the rest of the crew. Another triumph for the anime adaptation of this arc.

