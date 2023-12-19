One Piece Episode 1088 gives us echoes of arcs past even as it sets its sights on new possibilities on the horizon.
Have I mentioned how glad I am that Wano is behind us? Because I'm really glad Wano is behind us. For all of the last arc's strengths – of which there were many and I praised it for those strengths – its isolation from the rest of the world was beginning to wear on me. That was a thematic choice and one that fits the setting of Wano to a tee. That said, as time went, on Wano started to feel less like an island within the broader pirate world and more like it was the main story that The One Piece world was just coming to visit at random intervals. With the feasting done, the goodbyes said, and the bounties updated, the crew is finally getting back to the sorts of shenanigans that made us fall in love with the story all those years ago.
And what shenanigans they are. I'd say roughly 8-10 minutes of the runtime is comprised solely of everyone crying about Vivi. This is fitting! Vivi is a Straw Hat too (even if by dint of not being onboard, she is a franchise location, but that's beside the point). It's great seeing everyone get upset and worry on her behalf. It's also fun when Zoro is being practical and kind of a jerk about it. Seeing Sanji and Zoro go at it again on the deck of the Sunny soothes my soul (and I like the new putdown in the mix of “fourth-placer”). Robin even gets to read the paper and strike her iconic pose – truly I am blessed.
The Rayleigh-saves-the-day angle was interesting. Of course, I never complain about a chance to see Rayleigh and Shakky again so their presence is welcome. It's interesting that Rayleigh specifically mentions that he is getting too old for all this, and we're getting to a place where that entire past generation is completely out of the game. Starting to seem like we're approaching the final arcs…
The Pacifista elements are all quite mysterious. The World Government has been up to no good involving technology, cloning, and so on. The star-shaped pupils of the baby Boa clone were a recurring visual in this episode and I think that sequence was just shockingly well done; as usual, hats off to the Toei team for doing great work week after week.
Rating:
"What other five-star anime are you watching? Vote on the latest episodes here: Your Score"
Anime to screen in 4 parts― The official website for the Code Geass franchise announced on Monday that the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture, or Dakkan no Zetto) anime will have four parts that will screen in Japan starting in May 2024. The website also unveiled a new trailer, visual, cast, and more staff. The video reveals and previews the opening t...
It was only a matter of time until we got a manga based on the myth of Hades and Persephone. Yūho Ueji's manga shows they certainly did their research.― It was only a matter of time until we got a manga based on the myth of Hades and Persephone. Even if we discount the popularity of world mythology-based Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, that particular myth has been making the round...
KAF is one of the most popular virtual singers in Japan. Ahead of her upcoming concerts next month, we talked about what it's like to live with a secret identity.― KAF is one of the most popular virtual singers in Japan. Several of her songs have become Top 40 downloaded hits (along with two of her albums breaking the Oricon Digital Top 10) and she's even sold out the Nippon Budokan (the Japanese eq...
I have returned to the world of red pompadours, goofy antics, cheesy speeches, and high schoolers that are in no way, shape, or form drawn like actual high schoolers.― I have returned to the world of red pompadours, goofy antics, cheesy speeches, and high schoolers that are in no way, shape, or form drawn like actual high schoolers. It's been a while since the last review; I was admittedly reeling f...
Reina Ueda plays Reze― The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed that the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga will get an anime film adapting the "Reze-hen" (Reze Arc) of the manga. Reina Ueda plays Reze. The film is titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. C...
A rare miss for Trigger where everything from the action to the jokes are just "fine."― Studio Trigger's adaptation of Delicious in Dungeon will air on Netflix this coming January. However, in advance of this, the first three episodes were repackaged into a limited theatrical release in Japan—giving us the chance to check it out nearly a month early. So, read on to get my non-spoiler thoughts on the...
Yen Press has published a lot of great works of Japanese Boys Love through the years, but recently, they have been delving into the world of Thai Boys Love through the publication of their manga adaptations.― For almost two decades, Yen Press has offered a wide variety of enjoyable Japanese novels and manga. Yen Press has published a lot of great works of Japanese Boys Love through the years, but re...
The gaming industry says goodbye to an old friend as E3 is finally put out to pasture. Plus, Sega is accused of threatening its recently unionized works, and Epic Games may have scored an epic win in court.― If you're reading this, you've survived yet another week in games. Huzzah. Surely, this week was chill in comparison to last week's hectic Game Awards-centric week. Right? Nah, this week was pre...
An emotional film from director Shinnosuke Yakuwa about neurodivergent and disabled children learning to accept themselves as World War II overtakes their country.― Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window is the story of three people. The first is the titular Totto-chan herself. In a society where everyone, even children her age, is expected to "read the room" and follow any number of unspoken rul...