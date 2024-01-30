Episode 1092 of One Piece is mostly comedic relief and dramatic setup and does a solid job with both.
The majority of this episode is Luffy, Chopper, Jinbei, and Bonney wandering about on Egghead Island. As I have mentioned, I get a lot of joy whenever the crew is just doing silly things in unique situations. This scene style is quite common in this series but has been absent for quite a while: the crew encounters strange new flora, fauna, and phenomena. In this instance though the strange new things are of the technological variety rather than environmental or mystical. The retrofuture aesthetic, bouncy music, and fantastical machinery all create a silly playground for Luffy and company to goof around in.
I like the shenanigans so I think it is time well spent. It may not be the most profound of such sequences, but there's fun to be had and my controversial opinion is that sometimes cartoons should be fun. I got a big kick out of the team getting new outfits from the clothing shop - particularly Jinbei getting two giant racks of floral-print t-shirts. The gang runs around getting into silly, childish things as if they had been transported to a mall or shopping center.
The end of the episode drops the bigger events on us. First, the shocking reveal that Kuma is Bonney's father, a surprising connection to be sure. And the approaching conflict between Blackbeard and Trafalgar Law - a fight that seems poised to deliver an easy win for the villainous Teach.
Rating:
