Episode 1098 of One Piece brings more exposition and the return of old villains.

I wish I could say I was gripped by this episode. Sadly, the exposition didn't do a lot for me this go around as I felt that dispute adding in new details I wasn't as fully engrossed as I could have been. The revelations about the revolutionary army were so-so, and the minor insights into Vegapunk's perspective on the events did little to add to my understanding of the world or characters. I got the feeling that Dr. Vegapunk was spending a bit of World Government money on the side to build up his Mall-of-Tomorrow island, and getting that confirmed is neat but not so fascinating I felt compelled by it.

The biggest revelations in this episode were Lucci and the robot. The giant robot being an ancient machine is cool, and I'd like to know more. The trope of ancient, inscrutable technology from a bygone era is well-worn and I tend to enjoy it every time regardless. The robot's design is cool, being a giant mechano-knight, and it inspired Luffy to want to be a super-robot hero and that cutaway was delightful. Rob Lucci and the Cipher Pol gang return as well, and with new digs to boot. The masks are a great touch and add back some of the mystery that Lucci gave up when he started talking. It's a little hard to fear them, given that the Straw Hats have beaten them once before and the Cipher Pol organization hung around the fringes of Wano. But I'm sure we'll see epic things from them to come.

We did get one terrific character moment though, and it was from Sanji of all people. It was sweet when Sanji heard Lucci was coming, he immediately sought to comfort Robin and swore to protect her at all costs. It is definitely the better aspect of his chivalrous nature.

