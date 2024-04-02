Episode 1099 does a good job reviving the audience's fear of Rob Lucci and co while also raising the stakes enough to keep things interesting.
I'm very glad to see how this week we see Rob Lucci's brutality front and center. As I mentioned last week, even though Lucci, Kaku, etc. are all iconic villains from perhaps One Piece's best arc, it is initially challenging to take them seriously as threats again. The Straw Hats have grown so much in the years since they faced off against CP-9 that it is hard to quantity. Not only have our plucky little seaborne criminal goobers gained an exponential amount of power since those bygone days of Water 7/Enies Lobby, but they've also added more permanent shipmates to the roster who bring their powers to bear. That's not to say that the former CP-9 gang couldn't have grown too (that would only be fair after all, plus they have cool new masks). But with CP0 appearing - at first blush - to be lesser in number in addition to facing off against much stronger Straw Hats, well, it's a tough sell to buy them as credible threats.
This is all a preamble to underscore that I think Rob Lucci comes off as very menacing in this episode. The way he dispatches Atlas - in terms of how quickly it was resolved, how one-sided it was, and the brutality of it - reminds us that these government killers are not to be trifled with, even for otherwise imposing defenders powered by Vegapunk's technology. Of course, it gives Luffy the emotional investment needed to lock in and get to slugging it out with his old nemesis.
Another dimension that I think deserves particular mention this week is the music and sound design. The background mix did excellent work modulating the tension of each moment. Furthermore, the various laser and techno-esque bleeps and bloops had a crisp sound that was appealing and (for whatever reason) noticeable.
Rating:
"What other five-star anime are you watching? Vote on the latest episodes here: Your Score"
After fifteen years, Spice & Wolf is back, but was it worth the wait? Find out in Spice & Wolf: the merchant meets the wise wolf! Also get our reviewers' takes on Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included,Train to the End of the World, Gods' Games We Play, RE:MONSTER, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, and The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spri...
Nekokurage claims neglect of tax returns due to ignorance― Nekokurage (real name Erika Ikeda), the creator of the manga adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries light novels, was indicted by The Fukuoka Regional Taxation Bureau on February 29 on suspicion of not declaring approximately 260 million yen (about US$1.7 million) in income and evading about 47 million yen (about US$310,000) in taxes from 2019...
Actor played roles in Master Keaton, Inuyasha, others― Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported on March 9 that voice actor William Samples died on January 2. Samples voiced Tahei Hiraga in the Master Keaton anime as well as the OVA. He also provided voices for Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter and Inuyasha. According to IMDb, he also voiced roles in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Sherlock ...
To quote former U.S. President George W. Bush, “Fool me once, shame on…shame on you. You fool me, you can't get fooled again.”― It's April Fool's, which means everyone wants to make a fool of everyone else. And so does the anime and manga industry. So, what sort of tricks do they have up their sleeves this year? Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction
#映画デデデデ スピンオフ映画公開決定⚡️ ＼ \ / ／『テットテットテーモンズ テテテテ...
Gearing up for the Spring 2024 anime season, Crunchyroll held a press-only event at their office and on-site theater in Los Angeles.― Shaking up their usual rollup to a new season of Anime, for Spring 2024 Crunchyroll held a press-only event at their office and on-site theater in Los Angeles. MC'd by Crunchyroll News' Global Editor in Chief, Kyle Cardine, this event offered an early showing of some ...
In its animated incarnation, Sasaki and Peeps is Overstuffed Smörgåsbord – The Anime.― Sasaki and Peeps surely represent the end stage of the Japanese light novel explosion. We've run out of endlessly iterative and overcomplicated isekai power fantasy concepts, flashy and violent psychic battling's getting old, and magical girls have been deconstructed over and over until there's nothing left but ru...
It could look better, but don't let that stop you from watching this kind, mature romance.― Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!: it's like My New Boss is Goofy, but actually gay. It would be easy to glibly write this series off that way, and there are distinct similarities between the two, not the least of which is that both series explore the bonds between men who work a...
Despite its best efforts, Torture Princess' humor is mostly one-note and has little to leave audiences wanting more.― The more jaded fans among us would be forgiven for fearing the worst for this anime that prominently features the loaded word “torture” in its title. After all, the series composer is Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, the same screenwriter who composed such infamous anime adaptations as Redo of Hea...
The Demon Prince of Momochi House absolutely could have been more than this and I'm sorry it isn't, but to damn it with faint praise, “mediocre” is at least better than “bad.”― It's difficult not to watch The Demon Prince of Momochi House and compare it to Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts. That's not because they're similar stories – apart from falling under the shoujo demographic and fan...
This week, Jean-Karlo looks into Dragon Dogma 2's microtransaction drama, gushes about the notable visual novels on the horizon, and has a chat with the upcoming SAND LAND game's producer, Keishu Minami.― Welcome back, folks! It's a busy Spring, and I know folks are likely neck-deep in Dragon's Dogma 2. But someone on Twitter went and reminded me that Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files is o...
Explore ruins, infiltrate enemy areas, cruise the dunes, and more in this video game tie-in to the airing anime series.― The world is still mourning the loss of the beloved artist Akira Toriyama. His unique worlds and love of fantastical machinery have captured the imagination of fans worldwide for decades. Fans, at the very least, can look forward to one last hurrah from Toriyama in the form of the...
With Hosoda's films returning to theaters this year, Kevin Cormack looks at the award-winning director's anime films through a paternal lens.― Mainstream anime is most often targeted towards, and prominently features, younger demographics — children, adolescents, and to a lesser degree, college-age students. As a lifelong anime fan, I've gradually aged out of these designations, and find myself wit...