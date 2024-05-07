Episode 1103 has a few neat ideas interspersed with check-ins from across the wider cast of characters and locations.
It has been a while since we've had an episode that felt quite like this one. The brief collection of new events in the main plot which is broken up by a survey of other characters was quite common in the Wano arc. They were common then of course because they were such a practical necessity due to the unbelievable size and scope of the arc. It's interesting to see this structure employed once again in the Egghead Island arc and almost gives me a nostalgic feeling. The arc has been relatively direct in delivery and concept thus far so we have not seen the use of this episode style in a while, but it looks like the net is getting a bit wider.
The main events this go-round are relatively minor. Luffy, Jimbei, and Chopper reunite with the rest of the Straw Hat crew, which is always exciting and a prelude to bigger events. We also follow Bonney as she chases down Dr. Vegapunk trying to get both revenge and knowledge about her father. Dr. Vegapunk provides us with a bit more insight into the situation that created the pacifistas, and while the information is not surprising it does help reinforce Kuma's character. I think the more visually interesting bit is when Bonney uses her power on Vegapunk and de-ages him in a single strike. The visual of all the crystal-like shapes falling out of his body as he turns back into a child is precisely the kind of cartoonish strangeness I've come to love about the series. The potent mix of the absurd and the improbable wrapping in compelling whimsy keeps me coming back week after week.
The check-ins with Eustass, Garp, and Doll portend bigger events too. Elbaf and Koby loom in our immediate future, but for now, we only know we need to stay tuned. Guess we'll find out soon enough.
