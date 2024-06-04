How would you rate episode 1107 of

Episode 1107 thickens the plot while giving us plenty of fun character moments in the mix as well.

I would say the overarching theme of this episode is one of heightened tension. Everything that could go wrong either has gone wrong or is beginning to go wrong. The Straw Hats are separated, the various Vegapunk members are out of touch, and the World Government's Seraphims are on the loose. There was a brief moment where it felt like the momentum had swung back into our heroes' favor after Stussy betrayed CP0 and revealed her true allegiance. Even with her joining our heroes, that buoyed sense of optimism is fading away to nothing.

The entire feeling of the island has shifted ever so slightly these past few weeks. Egghead Island entered our collective consciousness as a place of forward-looking possibility. Here was all the technology that could change the world, where everything could be better, brighter, faster, and sleeker. That technoutopian dream has all but shattered beneath the coordinated efforts of the World Government, the Navy, the Seraphim, and CP0.

Vegapunk's (or perhaps Vegapunks' is more accurate?) laboratory has shifted from fortress to hunting grounds. Now, our heroes are split up and cut off from one another with violence around every corner and a growing sense of dread. The same technology that made everything seem possible is slowly being cut off or destroyed, leaving the brilliant minds of Egghead Island isolated and uninformed. It's only going to get worse from here.

That bleak prognosis aside, there are more than a few delightful character moments in episode 1107. Even a lifelong Sanji non-enjoyer (is that a word?) like myself has to admit that his jumping around and barking to Stussy's every order is hilariously pathetic. In this instance, who can blame him? The way I was raised, when an evil woman tells you to do something, you bark and make a :3 face—it's just proper manners.

