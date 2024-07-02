Episode 1110 is a combat-heavy entry that ends on a heck of a cliffhanger.
Most of this week's One Piece focuses on fighting the Seraphim. That is probably not too much of a surprise, though it does show just how potent these little warriors are. Each of the three Seraphim bears more than just the likeness of some of One Piece's most iconic warriors—they also carry their fearsome battle power. Each tiny experimental child soldier walks away unscathed from the Straw Hats' attacks or puts them in a challenging conundrum.
What's most intriguing about this is how it stacks up with our prior knowledge of the Seven Warlords. Certainly, they were all mighty and shown to be so at various points, some of them being the main villains of entire arcs. But many of those challenges were much earlier in the series, or at least quite some time ago. The Straw Hats have grown vastly in the intervening time in every possible dimension: the crew is more extensive, experienced, and often has more raw power than before. The fact that the Seraphim can take on multiple Straw Hats and assorted allies at the same time makes me wonder if the power differential with the old Warlords is still in place. The crew hasn't advanced as much as I had thought, or if they truly have been upgraded during the experimental processes, it made them feel like they are at a whole new level.
In any case, it's all well done, as we've come to expect from the Toei team. Fluid animation and exciting movement keep everything moving steadily throughout the runtime. Additionally, the ending is as big and momentous a cliffhanger as it was in the manga, which is great to see.
Rating:
"What other five-star anime are you watching? Vote on the latest episodes here: Your Score"
I was originally skeptical at first but it didn’t take long for this production to win me over with its talent, production values and overwhelming charm.― The more popular something is, the more mediums it is adapted into. Demon Slayer has taken the world by storm and is hands-down one of the most popular shonen series airing right now. Its original manga has sold tremendously well, merchandise is f...
Teaser video, visual unveiled― The official X (formerly Twitter) account for CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth franchise announced on Tuesday that the franchise will have a new anime adaptation project. The post unveiled a new visual and announcement promotional video (featuring footage from the 1994-1995 television anime), but did not reveal the format of the anime. Magic Knight Rayearth centers on thr...
July is here with a brand-new batch of anime! Check out SHY Season 2, The Ossan Adventurer, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, My Wife Has No Emotion, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Summer 2024 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they can handle, giving you alte...
Special exhibits, exclusive merch, and more will be front and center at Anime Expo from franchises like Gundam, Spy x Family, BLUE LOCK, and ULTRAMAN.―
TAMASHII NATIONS is coming to Anime Expo 2024 TAMASHII NATIONS is proud to announce we are making big waves this July with larger-than-life activations at this year's Anime Expo 2024. Fans will want to brace themselves for an immersive experience th...
Grab the series by the horns and tune into the crazy adventures of our stubborn cast.― When it was first announced that there would be a reboot of the Urusei Yatsura series, I was genuinely surprised. The series already has some fairly beloved anime adaptations and original animations. Given the tropes that the original manga spearheaded back in the eighties, I just wasn't sure if there was a place ...
Announcing Kadokawa's special Anime Expo merchandise sale with items from popular titles like Re:ZERO −Starting Life in Another World-,【OSHI NO KO】, OVERLORD and Delicious in Dungeon― KADOKAWA Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo; Company Director and CEO Takeshi Natsuno, hereafter referred to as KADOKAWA) will once again exhibit at Anime Expo 2024, held at the Los Angeles Convention Cente...
Final episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II aired on Sunday― The final episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II, the second Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime season, aired on Sunday and announced that the anime is getting a third season. The season aired for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX on July 2, 2023 before airing on ot...
I love the concept of The New Gate. I also quite enjoy the characters and the story. What I don't enjoy, however, is this particular adaptation—especially when it comes to the animation.― In concept, The New Gate is just this side of fan fiction. It takes the first arc of Sword Art Online and uses it as a launching pad to tell its own story. Basically, its central question is, "What if Kirito was tr...
I can't blame anyone who saw "omegaverse" and decided that the show was not for them, but part of the joy of reviewing media is the discovery of a series that defies your expectations.― There's a good chance that the particular subgenre that Tadaima, Okaeri belongs to has scared a lot of viewers away. The series, based on the manga of the same name by Ichi Ichikawa, is what's known as "omegaverse," ...
1st season ended in 12th episode on Saturday― The 12th and final episode of the television anime of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga revealed on Saturday that the anime will continue in a sequel. Koki Uchiyama will also join the cast as Gen Harumi. Uchiyama voices the announcement. Update: Crunchyroll confirmed it will stream the sequel. The first season premiered on TV Tokyo on April 13. Crunchy...
Check out some of the special merchandise that Kadokawa is Bringing to Anime Expo. From popular titles like Re:ZERO −Starting Life in Another World-,【OSHI NO KO】, OVERLORD and Delicious in Dungeon― Anime Expo 2024 is here and the KADOKAWA Corporation will once again be present to sell high quality products based off of popular titles like Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-,【OSHI NO KO】, OVERLO...
Anime announced on 40th anniversary of broadcast of final episode of Magical Angel Creamy Mami― Bandai Namco Filmworks and anime studio Pierrot revealed on Saturday that Pierrot is producing a new as-yet untitled magical girl television anime series. The below announcement video previews the previous five magical girl television anime from the studio. The below illustration for the new anime reads, ...
Get yourself some snacks and a cold drink, but make sure you're back in time for too many anime trailers. The stream will be live on Friday, June 28 at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern.― The Trailer Watch Party is back so beat the summer heat with Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN video producer Jacki Jing, ANN reviewer James Beckett, and Mother's Basement's Geoff Thew as they watch n...