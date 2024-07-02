How would you rate episode 1110 of

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1110 is a combat-heavy entry that ends on a heck of a cliffhanger.

Most of this week's One Piece focuses on fighting the Seraphim. That is probably not too much of a surprise, though it does show just how potent these little warriors are. Each of the three Seraphim bears more than just the likeness of some of One Piece 's most iconic warriors—they also carry their fearsome battle power. Each tiny experimental child soldier walks away unscathed from the Straw Hats' attacks or puts them in a challenging conundrum.

What's most intriguing about this is how it stacks up with our prior knowledge of the Seven Warlords. Certainly, they were all mighty and shown to be so at various points, some of them being the main villains of entire arcs. But many of those challenges were much earlier in the series, or at least quite some time ago. The Straw Hats have grown vastly in the intervening time in every possible dimension: the crew is more extensive, experienced, and often has more raw power than before. The fact that the Seraphim can take on multiple Straw Hats and assorted allies at the same time makes me wonder if the power differential with the old Warlords is still in place. The crew hasn't advanced as much as I had thought, or if they truly have been upgraded during the experimental processes, it made them feel like they are at a whole new level.

In any case, it's all well done, as we've come to expect from the Toei team. Fluid animation and exciting movement keep everything moving steadily throughout the runtime. Additionally, the ending is as big and momentous a cliffhanger as it was in the manga, which is great to see.

