Episode 1155 of One Piece draws the curtain on more than a few big events and manages to get in a few parting emotional gutpunches on its way out the door.
The feast is here! The end of arc tradition hits right in time for the holidays with a big feast to wrap up Egghead Island. These moments are like the grand refrain for a beloved song, where we all sing along to the song as mugs are raised and plates are cleared. What's interesting in this particular go-around is the way that Luffy is reluctant to indulge in the festivities.
Our plucky little hero is sad, you see. He made a promise that he would get Vegapunk out and didn't manage to get the old apple-headed man off the island. It's certainly a new struggle for Luffy to have given someone his word and so plainly failed to deliver on it, hence his deep grape-fueled sadness (sour grapes, I suppose). I think this was a pretty effective comedy beat, what with him “only” able to eat a bunch of grapes instead of “real” food as a sort of self-flagellation, and it felt new for our hero. That said, I wasn't as convinced by the emotional dimension of this struggle since Lilith (who is also able to quickly change emotional gears) relieves his anguish in a tidy little “No wait, he's alive, it's cool,” and that seems to cure all ills. I actually think the most unique element of all this was Zoro being concerned over Luffy's excessive grieving impacting his status as an Emperor of the Sea.
In any case, we get to the feast itself, and it's a grand time. It has everything a feast needs: smiling Nico Robin, food and songs, smiling Nico Robin, tearful tributes, smiling Nico Robin, and best of all: smiling Nico Robin.
The other major elements have to do with the Celestial Dragons and St. Saturn. The Celestial Dragons continue to be the setting's most nefarious villains because of their incredible greed and disdain for others (thank goodness these hyper-wealthy individuals who treat other people as mere objects are only fiction, I shudder to think what the world would be like if they were real). St. Saturn getting punished by Imu for his failure is a tremendous sequence. The way his body convulses as his life essence is drained(?) away is deeply unnerving, and it further adds mystery to what Imu is or is capable of.
And of course, the grand finale with Bonney and Kuma. What else can you say? It's art.
It will be a long wait until April for the next episode, but this was a darn strong send-off before the break.
It's time to count down the very best anime of the year, from the characters we couldn't help rooting for to the songs at the top of our playlists!― Welcome to our editorial team's countdown of the very best anime that aired this year! Below you'll find Anime News Network's top 10 anime of the year, the characters that inspired us, the moments that we couldn't stop talking about, the songs that are...
This went from being a story I was cautious about to a story that I think needs to be told more.― Plus-size representation in media is very rare, and it's even more rare when it is positive representation. Anime doesn't have the best track record with displaying people of more unique body types in flattering ways, so making a plus-size person the literal face of your entire manga is admirable on its...
Manga about lazy dragon girl launched in 2022― Kyoto Animation revealed in a "Thank you" video on Sunday that Masaoki Shindō's RuriDragon manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The announcement coincides with the titular character Ruri's birthday on December 28. The video's description caption states: "Sounds like they're making an anime. The broadcast is still a long way off." Shindō also ...
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity edges into #1 this week after spending the season just shy of the top. Check out where your favorites stand before the final rankings are revealed next week.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. K...
This manga about the perfect marriage of food and drink finally finds the perfect marriage of character and plot.― Now that we are in the middle of this sequel to Drops of God, the story is really hitting its stride once again. Shizuku lost the first round (to prove himself worthy of the challenge of identifying the “Drops of God”) to Issei, saved a local western-style izakaya from competitors and j...
Announced after finale on Sunday― The sixth anime series based on Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga ended on Sunday with an announcement that the series will have a sequel. The sixth anime series premiered on October 4 on NHK General at 24:10 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:10 a.m. JST). . In the series, the battle between Qin and Zhao begins, and Xin takes up Wang Yi's spear and charge onto the battl...
Come spend the holidays with NePoLaBo of hololive!― It really is impressive seeing how Vtuber groups and companies will find new ways to innovate. Live concerts have always felt like impressive major events, and they've been popping up more frequently around the world. However, hololive has created a means for us to experience their concerts firsthand from the comfort of our own homes, no expensive ...
The exhibition celebrating the fan-favorite franchise is running in the Yurakucho Marui from December 12, 2025, to January 4, 2026― 20 years ago, everyone's favorite air surfin' mech series, Eureka Seven, first aired. The series follows Renton Thurston, Eureka, the crew of the Gekkostate, and several other colorful characters as they explore romance, family, a world-government conspiracy, and coexi...
By and large, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a shining example of everything I love about these games, and it makes for an immersive and satisfying experience that is perfectly at home on the Switch 2.― To say that the wait for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been a long time coming would be a massive understatement. It has been nearly two decades since Samus last graced a Nintendo console, and needless to ...
Trailer, visual tease Hayate Todoroki― Distribution company REMOW announced on Saturday that the television anime of Yura Urushibara's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga will get a sequel titled Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc. The company unveiled an English-subtitled trailer and visual teasing Hayate Todoroki: The first season ended on Friday with its 24th episode. The Tougen Anki anime ...
Announced in 1-hour Winter special on Thursday― The one-hour Winter special for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga announced on Thursday that production on a second season has been green-lit. Tozuka drew an illustration to commemorate the news:The first television anime season debuted in October 2023 and ended with its 24th episode in March 2024. The anime is streaming on...
The journey can be more important than the destination, but a journey can also be its own destination.― Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is structurally one of the very best manga I have ever read. The story is simple. More than two decades after the death of Himmel the Hero, Frieren, an Elven mage, takes to the road once again, this time accompanied by Fern and Stark, students of her dear friends. Alo...