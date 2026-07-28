How would you rate episode 1171 of

One Piece (TV 2026) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1171 of One Piece is a solid weekly entry that keeps things at a low ebb but isn't too slow.

The major players of the arc are moving into place and taking their dramatic positions on stage. Luffy and Zoro have set Loki free, and he's about to make that everyone's problem. Gerd, Road, and the gang do a bit of Straw Hat delivery and a bit of transit. Usopp and Brook get wasted and Nami - poor, sweet, innocent Nami - is left bereft of treasure. Meanwhile, the Knights of God are about to descend on the defenseless youth of Elbaph with terrible intent.

The needles on all the gauges are tilting into the red zone, and the steam whistles are blaring. Dinner ain't ready, but the pot is about to bubble over.

Which is all to say that it does a terrific job of establishing the stakes and tension. We as the audience know that It's About to Go Down in every area where there's a down to go. And it's going to get real ugly real fast, whether it's old feuds or new atrocities.

My favorite nod to this is the way the Holy Knights are portrayed in this episode. Last episode gave us their rather silly transportation and goofball introduction as they suited up, but this week there's none of that pretense. All that we get is a slow, merciless walk up the tree towards the kids playing innocent little games. They don't say a single word; we hardly see their faces, and their weapons and garb are shown through a deep maroon filter that tells us everything we need to know. It's all murderous intent now; this is the “Master Anakin?” moment right before the younglings become statistics. It's hard not to be afraid for them, and you want to yell at the screen for someone, anyone to pay attention.

The sound design should get special mention this week. There's a lot of giant-on-giant action which can lose some of the sense of scale needed for such big characters. But the sound design really sells the immense stature of these figures, whether it's the satisfying thwack of Gerd's axe hitting Road or Loki inexorably rising from his place of bondage. The scale is told audibly when the visuals might not suffice, and it's very effective.

I'm excited but also terrified of what we have in store next week…

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One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.