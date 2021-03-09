How would you rate episode 965 of

We shift focus from the passing of Oden's father to further back in time. For most of the episode we follow the rise of Orochi from simple outcast to a position of power. As a youth he was chased away and nearly killed as one of the last surviving members of the disgraced Kurozumi family. Two distant relatives found him and through a combination of skill, planning, cunning, and shapeshifting abilities, they managed to help him worm his way into the good graces of the Kozuki family - who he had sworn an oath of revenge on. Eventually, this scheme resulted in the conveyance of Oden's father's dying wish that Orochi be made shogun in Oden's absence, which was ultimately a ruse they had put together.

Across the seas, Oden faced great and tumultuous events. As his children grew he continued to travel with the Whitebeard pirates. After many years since their last encounter, Whitebeard and Gol D Roger encounter one another again. Oden rushes quickly to shore, running across the waves with an eager grin. He barrels through Roger's crew to face the legendary pirate, but is knocked back by Roger's powerful strike through a dozen or so trees. Whitebeard comes soaring out of the air behind Oden's crash and strikes towards Roger. Roger and Whitebeard are so potent and evenly matched the entire earth shatters around them, and yet their potent haki makes it such that their blades are not even touching. As they both grin with excitement, the episode cuts to the To Be Continued card.

We're really In It Now™ folks.

All One Piece flashbacks are potent and powerful, but few have the raw excitement that this moment has.

It goes without saying that the Toei team knocks it out of the park. Wano is basically one long-running case for 'amazing things can happen within the constraints of weekly television production.' The sequences with Roger and Whitebeard going toe to toe with another… they're exactly as momentous as they should be. The screen shakes, the world shakes, in-text and meta-textually. Hats off to the Toei crew once again.

I think this is also one of those uniquely powerful One Piece moments. Few works of a consistent, serialized nature have run for this long. When you have legendary figures meeting in a work that is over 23 years old, it truly is a ground-breaking event. There are a lot of interesting ways a creator can endow characters with a sense of great purpose or mythos-defining gravity, and Oda uses these quite deftly in One Piece . But there is also something to be said for the sheer enormity of the work, the raw amount of material and time spent in this setting, that these characters coming into conflict feels like a grand culmination of the work. It's a powerful moment, truly.

Orochi's backstory is the majority of the run time of course, and I think it is also very engaging. Sometimes detailing a villain's rise to power is less about making them sympathetic and more about establishing their perspective. I don't think the narrative is really trying to make the reader feel bad for Orochi per se - though obviously what happened to him as a giant is horrific and is precisely the kind of thing you set out to have lifelong vendettas over. Rather, I think the aim here is to establish the depths to which Orochi resorted in order to achieve what he wanted. He didn't just oopsie-doopsie fall into this position while Oden was away. In fact, he worked just as hard to complete his takeover as Oden did to travel the world. It's a slow, unsympathetic burn, but it burns bright.

