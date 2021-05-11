Oden leaps into the boiling oil in front of all of Wano. Shogun Orochi denies his request from before, laughing him off as he boils. Odens' retainers shout in anguish and run to leap in with their lord. Oden refuses to let them sacrifice themselves in this manner, and before they can jump in he lifts up the deck high over his head. Bearing them aloft he struggles against the heat to keep them from falling in. Kaido is impressed by Oden's strength and agrees to his terms.
As those in the crowd begin mocking Oden, Shinobu can no longer hold back. She recounts the story of how Oden agreed to make a fool of himself in the hopes of saving Wano. We see that fateful encounter from the day Oden challenged Orochi and Kaido five years prior, how Orochi explained his own tragic back story as a victim, and how Orochi uses hostages to make Oden relent. Back in the present, everyone is shocked by these revelations even as Oden attempts to hold his retainers above the boiling oil.
And thus we reach the great climactic scene of Oden's flashback.
Oden's flashback is an interesting one given the rest of the series. I certainly enjoy it, and I think it has a lot of rich world-building - especially with regards to Roger and other legendary figures. We see the world as it was through Oden's experiences and that alone makes it a landmark moment in One Piece as a whole. That being said, I don't know if it hits me in the same way emotionally as some of the prior flashback sequences have in the series. It is strong but not emotionally impactful to me quite in the same manner as those prior greats.
But the image of Oden holding his retainers is incredibly powerful. I would argue that the image of Oden holding up the platform in the boiling oil is perhaps one of the definitive single images in One Piece thus far. Every visual and thematic cue for Oden comes together - from his name to his platform-like hair - in this single act of self-sacrifice. It may not be a tearjerker but it is an amazing visual that stands out even in a crowded field. The only real downside to this episode is that the flashback sequences rehash a lot of material that we the viewers already know from prior episodes, save the bits with the crying hostages.
What happens when you take the magical girl formula, replace it with muscly fairy men and throw in some Buddhism for good measure? Fairy Ranmaru almost defies classification but its outer silliness is hiding a much deeper, more thoughtful show.― What happens when you take the magical girl formula, replace it with muscly fairy men and throw in some Buddhism for good measure? Fairy Ranmaru almost def...
The next group of heroes square off in a battle of pure adrenaline. Class 1-B has another trick up its sleeve as Mudman proves to be the real brains behind the operation. But Iida has a new power up? How'd he increase his speed?― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 95: Grossest Moment in My Hero Academia Yet The next group of heroes square off in a battle of pure adrenaline. Real Steel decides ...
While things are fairly predictable as far as the romance trajectory goes, one of the nicest elements of the story is the way that the boys both try to learn about what the other is interested in.― This Wonderful Season with You is Tokyopop's second release of one of Atsuko Yusen's BL titles, following the adorable Dekoboko Sugar Days with another story about two boys of two very different sizes fal...
Tohru's story is still often framed by readers of all genders as being more about the Soma family members she helps, who are overwhelmingly male.― I cannot count the number of conversations I've had about Fruits Basket over the years since it first came out. I've discussed it with students, with random people at bookstores and libraries, in attempts to explain it to my parents. Sooner or later, with...
Another Eden is the latest offering from members of theChrono Trigger team It has a high pedigree and some great quality-of-life features, but is it a loving tribute to those original Squaresoft titles, or just a half-baked shadow?― It's been a long time since I sat down with a gacha game the way I have over the last couple of weeks. My disdain for the genre has always been palpable – I've never bee...
1st non-Hollywood, non-U.S. film to win annual crown in cinema history― The Numbers website updated its list of the highest-earning films worldwide in 2020, and the Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime now stands at #1 with a worldwide tally of US$474.6 million. The film earned the equivalent of US$435 million outside the United States, and US$39.6 million in the United Sta...
Sachi – who wears a human form most of the time and is romantically attracted to Makie as well as attracted to his scent – seems safe, there's still the ever-present danger of her giving into her hunger and consuming him.― Much like a well-stuffed bento box, there's a lot to unpack in Chomoran's Sachi's Monstrous Appetite. It is at once a supernatural romcom, a monster girl story, a food series, and...
Season two has ideas about storytelling in sports that it earnestly wants to use its cartoon horse documentary structure to explore.― The first season of Uma Musume Pretty Derby can take a bit of getting used to with the terms it wants to be engaged on in order to get into, to let yourself have fun with it. Similarly, Season 2 has a bit of its own circumstances that viewers have to understand going ...
Give your wardrobe a '90s reboot with Bershka's latest mini capsule inspired by a popular Japanese anime― Give your wardrobe a '90s reboot with Bershka's latest mini capsule inspired by a popular Japanese anime. EVANGELION is a medium-defining franchise. Even 25 years after Shinji first got in the robot, the latest EVANGELION film is finding new records to break in the Japanese box office, and lifel...