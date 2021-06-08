How would you rate episode 977 of

One Piece ?

The Akazaya Nine realize that no one has gathered on the shore to support their Onigashima offensive. Kinemon cries out into the transponder snail but receives no response, and desperation sets in. Even though the four thousand troops had not arrived, they set out anyway on a single boat heading towards Onigashima. Momonosuke's tears could not convince them to stay. But part of the way across, Kiku realizes that their plan must have been revealed by a spy in their midst!

A discussion breaks out amongst the Akazaya Nine as to who the traitor might be, but it goes nowhere until Kinemon admits that, even if they have been betrayed, he feels responsible for not noticing their pain all this time. Eventually, Kanjuro admits that it was him all along, biding his time and earning their trust in service of Orochi. He then recounts how he has undermined them at every turn from the very beginning.

Enemy ships break out from the storm and surround the vessel as Kanjuro laughs. Kinemon moves to strike him down with a single decapitating strike – but it turns out that the Kanjuro with them on the boat was little more than a drawing. In fact, Kanjuro is on the shore and attacks Shinobu and Momonosuke. At this moment the Beast pirates' ships surrounding them open fire.

But then the ambushers are ambushed as the Thousand Sunny arrives and fires on them. Luffy is recharged and ready for battle. Law's submarine emerges from below to save the Akazaya Nine. Additionally, Eustass Kid and his crew show up in their vessel. The Worst Generation has arrived and the real fight starts here.

A solid episode to be sure.

This is one of the few times where I feel that the anime adaptation has merely transcribed the events from page to screen. Nothing is really lost in translation, but it did not feel like much has been added to the equation either. While that's not necessarily a bad thing – portraying the events of the manga with fidelity is what an anime should do, after all – here I feel like the anime is a victim of its own success. At almost every turn, the Wano anime episodes have expanded and elevated the already strong existing material to create an even more exceptional experience. Episode 977, though, only adapts the manga and feels like it's merely “okay” because we have been spoiled thus far.

This partly has to do with the heavy use of flashbacks in this episode. Wano is a very long arc with a lot of moving parts, and this episode makes for another flashback sequence. We've seen quite a few by this point, and here they just seem to be included without much rhyme or reason. Kanjuro's backstory is no doubt important, but we just got this information and it feels like a bit of a rehash to see it all again. The other sequences don't feel very naturally integrated either, even if they do help remind us of where the Straw Hats have assisted in the past.

That's not to say it is all negative. Some of the best bits in Wano even happen in this episode! Kanjuro revealing himself as the traitor is such a great twist – particularly the revelation that even his “bad art” was all part of the ruse, which yet again shows Oda's skill at planning far in advance and committing to the long game.

But still, my favorite moment gets a bit of a stumbled delivery. Luffy, Kid, and Law teaming up as the Worst Generation trio and arriving to save the Akazaya Nine is such an amazing event. It's a big deal in the manga and I think the anime adapts it well here – except for the translation. The anime translates Luffy's cool one-liner differently than the manga does. I'm not sure which translation is more accurate to the source material, but I can say which I prefer. For comparison, the lines are:

Anime: The sea is for pirates to fight on!

Manga: When you're at sea, you fight against pirates!

Again, I'm not qualified to tell you which is more accurate, but I much prefer the manga's translation of this line. It rolls off the tongue much more naturally, and so I felt a bit deflated when the moment hit. I know this is an incredibly minor nitpick, but it impacted my viewing experience regardless.

In any case, onward to more Wano goodness.



Rating:

<prev Episode 696 Episode 697 Episode 698 Episode 699 Episode 700 Episode 701 Episode 702 Episode 703 Episode 704 Episode 705 Episode 706 Episode 707 Episode 708 Episode 709 Episode 710 Episode 711 Episode 712 Episode 713 Episode 714 Episode 715 Episode 716 Episode 717-718 Episode 719 Episode 720 Episode 721 Episode 722 Episode 723 Episode 724 Episode 725 Episode 726 Episode 727 Episode 728 Episode 729 Episode 730 Episode 731 Episode 732 Episode 733 Episode 734 Episode 735 Episode 736 Episode 737 Episode 738 Episode 739 Episode 740 Episode 741 Episode 742 Episode 743 Episode 744 Episode 745 Episode 746 Episode 747 Episode 748 Episode 749 Episode 750 Episode 751 Episode 752 Episode 753 Episode 754 Episode 755 Episode 756 Episode 757 Episode 758 Episode 759 Episode 760 Episode 761 Episode 762 Episode 763 Episode 764 Episode 765 Episode 766 Episode 767 Episode 768 Episode 769 Episode 770 Episode 771 Episode 772 Episode 773 Episode 774 Episode 775 Episode 776 Episode 777 Episode 778 Episode 779 Episode 780 Episode 781 Episode 782 Episode 783 Episode 784 Episode 785 Episode 786 Episode 787 Episode 788 Episode 789 Episode 790 Episode 791 Episode 792 Episode 793 Episode 794 Episode 795 Episode 796 Episode 797 Episode 798 Episode 799 Episode 800 Episode 801 Episode 802 Episode 803 Episode 804 Episode 805 Episode 806 Episodes 807-808 Episode 809 Episode 810 Episode 811 Episode 812 Episode 813 Episode 814 Episode 815 Episode 816 Episode 817 Episode 818 Episode 819 Episode 820 Episode 821 Episode 822 Episode 823 Episode 824 Episode 825 Episode 826 Episode 827 Episode 828 Episode 829 Episode 830 Episode 831 Episode 832 Episode 833 Episode 834 Episode 835 Episode 836 Episode 837 Episode 838 Episode 839 Episode 840 Episode 841 Episode 842 Episode 843 Episode 844 Episode 845 Episode 846 Episode 847 Episode 848 Episode 849 Episode 850 Episode 851 Episode 852 Episode 853 Episode 854 Episode 855 Episode 856 Episode 857 Episode 858 Episode 859 Episode 860 Episode 861 Episode 862 Episode 863 Episode 864 Episode 865 Episode 866 Episode 867 Episode 868 Episode 869 Episode 870 Episode 871 Episode 872 Episode 873 Episode 874 Episode 875 Episode 876 Episode 877 Episode 878 Episode 879 Episode 880 Episodes 881-882 Episode 883 Episodes 884-885 Episode 886 Episode 887 Episode 888 Episode 889 Episode 890 Episode 891 Episode 892 Episode 893 Episode 894 Episode 895 Episode 896 Episode 897 Episode 898 Episode 899 Episode 900 Episode 901 Episode 902 Episode 903 Episode 904 Episode 905 Episodes 907-908 Episode 909 Episode 910 Episodes 911-912 Episodes 913-915 Episodes 916-918 Episodes 919-921 Episodes 922-924 Episodes 925-927 Episodes 928-930 Episodes 931-933 Episodes 934-935 Episode 936 Episode 937 Episode 938 Episode 939 Episode 940 Episode 941 Episode 942 Episode 943 Episode 944 Episode 945 Episode 946 Episode 947 Episode 948 Episode 949 Episode 950 Episode 951 Episode 952 Episode 953 Episode 954 Episode 955 Episode 956 Episode 957 Episode 958 Episode 959 Episode 960 Episode 961 Episode 962 Episode 963 Episode 964 Episode 965 Episode 966 Episode 967 Episode 968 Episode 969 Episode 970 Episode 971 Episode 972 Episode 973 Episode 974 Episode 975 Episode 976 Episode 977