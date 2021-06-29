The Straw Hats attempt to save Momonosuke. Sanji uses his air jumping to ascend and chase after Kanjuro, while Usopp launches one of his special stars. Sanji and Kanjuro duel, but Kanjuro unleashes an ink cloud that blots out the sky and sends ink arrows down on the fleet. Everyone is forced to take cover or fight back against the falling ink arrows and this allows Kanjuro to escape with Momonosuke. Momonosuke pushes through his fear to call out to those below and tell them not to worry about him, and instead push on to bring down Kaido.
The assembled fleet continues towards Onigashima. As they approach they are fired on by another ship with long range cannons. Ships begin sinking but the fleet keeps going in spite of the losses. But from beneath the waves comes new help - Jinbei. Using his Fish-Man Karate, he destroys the long range ship in a single strike. Emerging from the smoke of the destroyed vessel, he declares that he will share a cup of sake with Luffy and join the Straw Hats as their helmsman as the episode ends.
Ah, momentous events!
It's hard to talk about how much and how little happens in this episode. On the one hand, it's rather brief in terms of literal events. Kanjuro tries to escape, the Straw Hats try to stop him, Momo says don't worry, they head to Onigashima, a ship shoots at them, Jinbei sinks the ship. Between the flashback Momo takes us on, the extended cuts of samurai slashing at ink arrows, and the long sequence of ships sinking, there really is not all that much going on here. In one sense, you could say it was feeling somewhat stretched thin for content.
On the other hand - OH MY GOD JINBEI HAS JOINED THE STRAW HATS! A new crewmember is always cause for excitement and celebration. We have not had an official new member of the crew since Brook joined, which was pre-timeskip for goodness sakes. It's a literal once a decade kind of event.
What a day! And what a deserving character. While Vivi, Law, Carrot, and others have enjoyed unofficial status of sorts, Jinbei being brought onto the team is a great moment and represents just how far Luffy and co have come. At this point they can now count among their number yet another incredibly powerful fighter, and one who was a former Warlord at that. It shows how big of a challenge they have ahead of them too - even with this boost in strength, the battle against Kaido and Big Mom will be formidable no matter what.
The No More Heroes franchise is first and foremost a celebration of video games.― The No More Heroes franchise is first and foremost a celebration of video games. It perfectly captures a certain branch of gamer culture in its dialogue, visual styles, and gameplay, making for a unique experience that absolutely should not be missed. The games feature a brash comedic style, absurdly degenerate action,...
All eyes are on Hawks this week as the double (or triple?!) agent moves about city. Where's Best Jeanist? Who is the Meta-Liberation Army and what are their end goals?― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 102: Hawks: Hero or Villain? All eyes are on Hawks this week as the double (or triple?!) agent moves about city. Where's Best Jeanist? Who is the Meta-Liberation Army and what are their end go...
Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train was the biggest film of 2020 and it finally made its way from theaters into living rooms. Nick and Steve take on the monumental task of evaluating the blockbuster and whether its financial success reflects its narrative cohesion.― Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train was the biggest film of 2020 and it's finally made its way from theaters into...
ANN's editorial team has evaluated the competition and found the most promising entries for the next season. Which series are you looking forward to most?― Most Anticipated: Love Live! Superstar!! I'm not gonna lie, summer is looking almost certainly like a step down from its preceding season. Spring '21 featured an embarrassment of riches for striking, unique, memorable series that left a major im...
Cheat Slayer depicted villains with similar likenesses to other works' protagonists― The editors of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine announced on Monday that writer Homura Kawamoto (Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler) and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") has been canceled after o...
Final episode of new anime aired on Tuesday― The official website for the new anime of Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga announced on Tuesday that the series is getting a new anime in 2022 titled Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story). The anime will center on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyо̄ko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The website did not l...
The latest in a line of largely forgettable mobile game adaptations, SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION joins Hortensia Saga and King's Raid as a sad statement on where sword and sorcery fantasy fans can apparently continue to get their anime.― The latest in a line of largely forgettable mobile game adaptations, Seven Knights Revolution: Hero Successor joins Hortensia Saga and King's Raid as a somewhat sad st...
Anime News Network's editorial team picks their favorites from a packed season and which shows missed the mark.― Best: Megalobox 2: Nomad I had mixed feelings about the original Megalobox because it felt (intentionally, of course) like a morbid death march masquerading as a sports show. It was hard to unreservedly cheer for Joe's rags-to-riches story, and the final bout was somewhat anticlimactic. ...
When production began to fall apart, aspiring animators filled in to save the show. Kim Morrissy talks with FAR and Blou about the coordination effort and its reflection of the anime industry's current state.― Wonder Egg Priority was the dark horse of the Winter 2021 anime season. As an original anime helmed by debut TV series director Shin Wakabayashi, the series quickly took viewers by surprise wi...
“A problem” is, in some ways, a good way to define the storytelling here on the whole. It's not a bad book, and the development of the desert nation is interesting, as are the new races who are introduced. But the interlude chapters in the first person feel disjointed and detached from the rest of the novel.― Female Merchant, who was first introduced as Noble Fencer, the sole survivor of her party w...
Maesetsu! is a really enjoyable show… if comedy is your thing. If it's not, then it can be a bit of a drag, especially in its early episodes.― Maesetsu! Opening Act was a Fall 2020 series co-produced by AXsiZ and Studio Gokumi. The former, AXsiZ, is probably most known for Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles as well as its work on upcoming anime World's End Harem. The latter, Studio Gokumi, has loads of...