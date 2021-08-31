Feels good to be back on top of the world, doesn't it folks?
We are fully back into “Toei team is spoiling us every week” territory with One Piece 989. The visuals are back up to the high level of fidelity that we've come to expect from the series in this arc, and the direction is as astute as ever. The plot moves forward just enough to set up the next stage(s) of the conflict, while also deepening our appreciation of key emotional beats with critical cast members.
In short, it's a terrific episode of weekly television.
The big highlight of the episode is the Brachio Tank sequences. Usopp and Chopper are both favorites of mine and it's great seeing them get buddy time together. Honestly, the central cast and supporting characters are so huge that at this point it's a delight to see any of the Straw Hats get screen time these days. But it is especially good here, as we get a greatly expanded tank sequence with Usopp and Chopper fighting Big Mom. The visuals are amazing, even down to little details like the tank bobbing as it idles, and the back and forth with the pair is a delight. I especially love its adorable little BEEP when it fires a tank shell. There's even the lavish model + sprue shot of the toy tank kit in the opening credits - wonderful stuff.
The sequence with Orochi and Kanjuro was terrific too. Some of the best direction was in these moments, like the sake showing Orochi's reflection and shaking beneath his ominous laughter. And for those of us caught up with the manga, each moment with Momonosuke feels that much more impactful. Kaido's disdain and disregard for him are particularly telling, and I think by the end it will prove critical.
The only real negative to my mind was the Ulti and Page One sequences. In the manga I have no really had much of an opinion on Ulti other than “Oda just pumps out cool character designs for huh lol.” Maybe these sequences were extending compared to the manga, or perhaps I breezed past them in the manga altogether, but this whole bit with her running down the hallway and yelling at Page One felt far too long. It is likely a function of the old problem with trying to write an obnoxious character: whether you succeed or fail, you've succeeded.
Can't wait to see what else we have in store next week.
