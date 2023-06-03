How would you rate episode 9 of

Otaku Elf ?

©Akihiko Higuchi, KODANSHA/'Otaku Elf' Production Committee

Otaku Elf

A key component of the series that it is, I'm glad I've gotten so much enjoyment out of's Edo-era edutainment retrospective reflections. It's not just the way they're centered on the cultural aspects of what's being recounted (being based on the idea of titular elf Elda having actually lived through those settings), but also in how they stress the way that culture must inform even the most basic elements of technical and sociological progress we might otherwise take as evolving naturally. It's embodied in something as simple as the umbrellas discussed in this rainy day episode, and the point that usage of those arose at least partially because of women wanting to safeguard their increasingly trendy hairstyles. The uptick in fashion during the Edo era has been a recurring element discussed in, and here we get just one small sampling of how that might have spun out into other elements of its history.

In that way, the show has always showcased the value, entertainment-wise, of the past, but it also makes clear what we can learn from even the most frivolous-seeming corners of it. It's not about necessarily being beholden to old traditions in the face of progress, but preserving those past elements so they can still be observed by those in the present is important. That manifests in all ways in this episode, some more serious than others. The idea of preservations pops up at first with repairs necessitated to safeguard Elda's collection of games, toys, and books from a leak during the rain. Sure, these might all seem like the over-accumulated nerdy material goods of a compulsive hoarder (whom I am not relating to in any way, certainly not), but Elda's exclamations at the memories associated with all her old stuff still communicate the simple reasons she's inclined to keep it all around, and as undamaged as possible.

We also see these sorts of ideas expressed even in the simpler jokes here. Elda and Koito briefly entertain the idea of hyper-modernizing the shrine so long as they've got the carpenter over there, only to be sternly rebuked by Koito's (still off-screen) grandfather. As with the presence of Elda herself, some things like the shrine need to stay consistent through the ages to maintain that comforting familiarity with the townspeople. Sure, Elda now stocks her room with computers and consoles connected to apparent in-house wi-fi, but like the thinly-veiled parody of long-running classic manga Glass Mask that the character read in this episode, even a few new accouterments like smartphones can't infringe on the more timelessly appealing aspects of something.

Time does pass though, and our attachment to bygone ages can be reignited simply by coming across a piece of the past that's happened to be preserved. Stumbling across an old book or toy while cleaning and getting distracted by it is a consistently common situation both in anime and real life, but it takes on a slightly different meaning filtered through Elda as we've gotten to know her by this point in the series. It is funny to see her too tempted by surprise cameos from a Barcode Battler or B-Daman figures, the big nerd. But as this episode is earnest at reminding us by the end, Elda's eternal memories of the yawning past are something she must always carry as others in her life move on. Basking in those recollections of days and people gone by can only be comforting to her, which also explains why she's as enthusiastic to talk about her memories of Edo-era history as her friends are to ask her about it.

Thus the preservation of past material for others living in their own era is important even apart from having people who were there to ask about it. That's embodied in this episode's second half, centering on an old Betamax tape that Koito gets to watch. Putting aside the jokes about the Miko never having actually seen video tapes before this point (which cause me to crumble into a pile of aged dust), the choice of format really does drive home the most basic values of preserving historical context. There isn't anything technically profound on the tape, just extra space that they had fun filling with footage of Elda getting excited about Final Fantasy VII, before having a casual conversation with Sayako, Elda's previous miko, and Koito's departed mother. The sheer ability to peer into the past, a time from before Koito was born, and see these people interacting at the moment much the same way she does every day with Elda, is affecting beyond any sort of massive revelations. It's reflected in the episode's presentation of the material, as the casual conversations on the tape fade into music while we watch Koito sit transfixed.

It's a sweet, simple structure that the whole episode (alongside the overall ambitions of the show) expertly sets up for. Holding onto the past can turn you into something of a hoarder, especially over a whole 400 years. But there's still value in that for everyone. And it leads to a wonderful moment of understanding on Koito's part, who realizes why Elda wants to hold onto those memories of Sayako as much as her daughter does. And so the expression comes full circle, as Koito prompts Elda to recount another story of the good ol' Edo days for her. Otaku Elf has always been a carefully consistent series, but its material feels particularly tightly woven this week.

Rating:

Otaku Elf is currently streaming on HIDIVE.

Chris is keeping busy keeping up with the new anime season and is excited to have you along. You can also find him writing about other stuff over on his blog, as well as spamming fanart retweets on his Twitter, for however much longer that lasts.