Something that Outlaw Star has struggled with since around episode 2 has been its action animation. While Suzuka and Aisha's introductory episodes featured some short but sweet action cuts, much of its more perfunctory fights have felt stiff and awkward more often than not. The slow pans over nearly static space ships and pilots at gun terminals in episode 3 were the nadir for the episodes I've covered so far, but it's been a consistent issue that's somewhat limited the energy the series' script clearly wants to communicate. Thankfully, both “Creeping Evil” and “Forced Departure” finally let the show really cut loose with its combat, the results are easily the most exciting and infectiously joyous the show has offered yet.

First is episode 7, with a stellar duel between Suzuka and one of the various pirates sent to hunt down Gene and steal back the Outlaw Star. It both looks great, and features some classic anime nonsense. Suzuka running up the chain of the enemy's weapon to attack them, nearby buildings blowing up for seemingly no reason, and of course the resident samurai cuts down her opponent with a strike that takes just long enough to take effect that he can compliment how awesome she is before he dies. And again this is all with a wooden sword because Outlaw Star cares less about physics than it does about anything else.

But it's episode 8 that absolutely steals the show: after a prolonged standoff with the same band of pirates – but now in mech suits – the crew stage an impromptu space launch and fly straight into easily the best fight sequence yet. I'll admit, I was wrong about the spaceship arms, but that's only because I hadn't gotten to see their true potential. How was I supposed to know that they also came equipped with spaceship sized guns and knives? That's some iconic goofy sci-fi and I'm here for it, especially as it allows for my favorite kind of concussive, metal-crunching space action. Laser weaponry is such a broad staple of space fights that whenever a series chooses not to use it, it almost always makes for a more striking kind of combat, and the same is true here as Gene and his pirate opponents smash, bash, and slash away at each other's ships in a lightning fast and dynamic scrap that left me cheering at the screen.

Less enjoyable is some of the character stuff going on in these episodes. Specifically the scene with Gene and Melfina in episode 7, where after the robotic waif confides in Gene and falls asleep, he decides to get all up inside her chobits while she's unconscious. Now, Gene's been very evidently DTF since the premiere, but whether he was patronizing a sex worker, flirting with Hilda, or just playing grabass with the waitress at his favorite bar, it's always been strictly consensual. There's nothing wrong with an openly sexual protagonist – hell it's honestly a breath of fresh air in some cases – but there's a very thick and evident line between “horny” and “sexual assault” and trying to grope someone when they're asleep leaps across that line like Gene's trying out for the Olympics. That this is followed up by Jim cuddling up to Melfina and saying she's “ Like a Mom ” just opens a whole new can of psychosexual worms that I really hope the show doesn't crack into again. Frankly after this stunt I'm glad Gene spends half the next episode writhing in pain from poison. It's called karma, my dude.

Other than that, these episodes are the much-awaited debut of Gene as an Outlaw, appropriately kicking off his career by booking it when the cops show up and leaving a buttload of debt in his wake, and they do the job with aplomb. The action carries things, for sure, but that's very much a compliment when the action's this rock solid and entertaining. Now with our cast's journey finally underway in earnest – and Suzuka already tagging along for the ride – it's time to see what new adventures Outlaw Star can offer.

