Parallel World Pharmacy GN 1

When it comes to stories that revolve around people traveling to or being reincarnated in another world, it can be challenging to develop a concept or gimmick that helps make the story feel unique. While the isekai genre is far from my favorite, I'm always curious to see what writers will do to expand upon such a familiar framework and create something unique. My curiosity peaked with Parallel World Pharmacy as its focus seemed less on action or spectacle and more on using this familiar framework to apply a practical execution of science. Does this first volume do a good job of sticking the landing, though?

Parallel World Pharmacy starts in a very familiar territory, with a grown man dying of overwork and being reincarnated as a young boy in an almost medieval fantasy world that has magic despite being a few hundred years behind modern medicine. One of the best things about this manga is its world-building and how it effectively juggles those familiar narrative story beats with modern real-world science. The concept of magic is easy to grasp with its integration into a rather gated class system, making a lot of sense without overly detailed platitudes. There is a very understandable bit of social commentary here about the separation between the aristocrats that can use magic and the commoners that don't. That's nothing new for these stories, but there's an added angle about how medicine ties into being a magic practitioner. Since the upper class can manipulate the elements through divine arts, they have the most access to remedies that would cure diseases.

However, Parallel World Pharmacy isn't pulling diseases or remedies out of nowhere. This book is very well-researched, and its application of many modern-day medicines for fairly well-known diseases and ailments. In many ways, this story reminds me of Dr. Stone in that readers are taught a lot of conventional science and chemistry in a very digestible way, as it also fuels the progression of the narrative. Readers learn a bit more about elements and chemistry as the story continues. This is where the book is at its absolute best, effectively combining its world-building with those scientific applications for narrative intrigue.

The presentation effectively communicates this intrigue with graphs and visualizations of the elements that need to be combined. The attention to detail extends beyond just the name-dropping of chemicals, medicine, and diseases. While our main lead looks a bit bland compared to everybody else, the focus on other designs and clothing is noted with incredible detail. Characters are expressive, and there is a solid air of sophistication in how everyone presents themselves, which can be seen throughout. Unfortunately, we don't reach that narrative high until the latter third of the book, as most time was spent setting up and establishing the world. That is par for the course, and while I do like the world-building itself, the story could've been written a bit tighter in the first two-thirds.

Thankfully, I was patient enough until the book hit its stride towards that final third, thanks to my investment in the main character. There is nothing overly remarkable about Falma as a protagonist outside of his research and skills as a chemist. However, the story establishes his strong, emotional commitment to ensure people don't die unnecessarily. The idea is that if a treatment is available, he will give it, and if there isn't one available, he will do everything in his power to ensure that there is one. Growing up in the real world where he lost a loved one to something that could not be cured, it hits close to home in many ways, and you empathize with this man's journey. Using his knowledge from modern-day medicine and applying it to a society that has yet to reach that level invites curiosity about future story developments.

How will society evolve, given Falma's inclusion? Are there other people like Falma, or does this class system truly separate people from those in pain to those who feel like they're untouchable? There are a lot of interesting directions that the story can go. The cliffhanger this volume ends on left me genuinely surprised, and I didn't think we would reach that point in the story until future volumes. Again, I wish that perfect storm of narrative intrigue came sooner, but it was nice to get it in this first volume when some series don't even reach this point. Combined with solid artwork based on the book's strengths and a likable lead who's the heart of the story, you're in for a reasonably intriguing time.





