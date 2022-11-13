How would you rate episode 7 of

Pop Team Epic (TV 2) ?

What can possibly be said?

The written word alone cannot do justice to what we have witnessed.

This is the single greatest work of animation to ever grace our unworthy and profane eyes.

This is the culmination of a hundred years' worth of blood, sweat, tears, and spilled ink.

This is an event that the world will remember for generations to come.

This is Hellshake Yano.

Rating:

