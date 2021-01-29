How would you rate episode 4 of

The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ (TV 2) ?

Last time, I mentioned that the pacing of this new season – or at least this current story arc – felt a bit rushed. That continues into this week, as “Seven Goodbyes Part 3” tries to cram 2 fairly different emotional climaxes into a single episode, with varying results. Again, I have no idea how this all worked out in the manga, and maybe the simultaneous conclusion of Yotsuba and Nino's stories played better there, but here it definitely feels like we could have stood to have a Part 4 next week.

Yotsuba, sadly, gets the short end again, as her entire involvement boils down to being tricked into tackling Futaro and then standing around while other people solve her problems for her. It's a pretty odd choice for easily the least developed of the sisters, and I'm really hoping she gets another chance to shine this season because otherwise she's left feeling like a total appendix. Sure it's not unusual that the 5th girl in a harem series feels somewhat ancillary, but considering you introduced all of them at once and they're sisters, it sticks out here. This segment does at least confirm the Quints' doppelganger shenanigans are as easy to see through for most characters as they are for the audience, and Futaro really is that big of a dingus to not tell them apart at a glance. Boy better work on that fast before it leads to some real big mix ups in the maternity ward one day.

Nino, meanwhile, gets to at least take part in her own story, and honestly it's pretty nice that having a heart-to-heart with Miku is what lets her move forward. It's Harem Anime bylaws that these kinds of personal issues get resolved by the male lead, but at least this one time it's ultimately more about Nino taking lessons and advice from her own family, and I'm glad for it. There's plenty of ways to make Futaro important to each of the girls without having him be the be-all, end-all of their lives, and this is a really good use of the sisters angle the show is built on anyway. The haircut is a little cliché, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't prefer full power moth-girl Nino over the new model, but she still makes it work. More importantly it's sweet that she and Itsuki make up via the classic Gift of the Magi move. Really my biggest problem is that solving this all half-way through the episode makes it feel a bit anticlimactic, and that lessens the impact this could have had with more room to breath.

Speaking of, the second half of this episode sees fit to wrap up Futaro's role in all this, and while it also suffers from too little screentime, it does ultimately work better. With all the secret identity shenanigans it's easy to forget our lead's been having a bit of a crisis of faith this whole arc, but when he decides to exit his tutoring gig and banish himself from their lives, it at least rings true as an awkward attempt to stop meddling with their family and causing drama. Of course the sisters are having none of it, and once again Nino sums it up best: “It's your fault that we made it this far!” Which is as about as tsundere as you can be with a compliment, but it's that stern refutation that knocks Futaro out of his funk and reminds him that by this point these girls aren't just his clients, but his friends.

Well, that and the fact that they've apparently rented a whole apartment building (or just one flat? It's not clear) just to circumvent Futaro's banishment. Which is frankly a bit much when just talking to their dad would probably be the easier option. In fact I have to imagine Mr. Nakano is at least a little worried about his teenage daughters renting a private apartment exclusively to invite over a guy at least 3 of them are in love with. I know this dude's been hands-off with his step-daughters but come on man. Hell these girls are all dumb enough that they jump into a freezing cold river in winter in the middle of the night to save Futaro's dumbass. Yeah yeah it's a cute way to show their bond and allow him to conveniently let go of the past to prioritize the people he's with now, but statistically this show should be The Questionable Quadruplets after one of them dies of hypothermia now. They need sharper supervision, dad.

Honestly though, that silliness is what makes it work for me. Because for all that this story feels rushed, it also feels earnest and clumsy in the exact way that attracts me to romcoms in the first place. It's not perfect, and I can't blame anyone who'd roll their eyes at the cheesy speeches at the end, but it's just sincere enough to work for me.

Sidenote: Shoutout to Futaro's tired-looking boss at the cake shop who immediately gives him the night off on their busiest night of the year immediately after seeing a quintet of girls trying to pick him up. I don't even know this dude's name but he's a hell of a wingman and I wish him nothing but happiness.

Second sidenote: RIP Miku's headphones. Sorry girl but those things definitely aren't waterproof. You've gotta find a new visual gimmick besides your tights now.

Rating:

